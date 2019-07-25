38-year-old Rishi Sunak is a Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) and is also a pro-Brexit campaigner who has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief Secretary to the treasury.

After Priti Patel, another Indian-origin politician to make it to the UK new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet is Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak. He is among the three Indians to have found a place in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new cabinet team. Another Indian to have been inducted in the new cabinet is Alok Sharma.

38-year-old Sunak is a Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) and is a pro-Brexit campaigner who has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief Secretary to the treasury. Born in the UK, Sunak’s mother was a pharmacist while his father worked in the National Health Service (NHS) as a general practitioner father. He met Naryana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in California and married her later on.

The Oxford University graduate also co-founded 1 euro billion global investment firm and specialized in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election. He was inducted into the UK government by the then British Prime Minister Theresa May as the parliamentary under-secretary of state in the ministry of housing, communities and local government. He was also among the prominent India-origin campaigners in favour of Britain’s exit from the EU in the June 2016 referendum, pushing for closer ties with Commonwealth countries like India.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App