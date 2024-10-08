Walt Disney World Theme Parks Set To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Initially, the resort had already communicated the temporary closure of certain guest accommodations as a precautionary measure.

Walt Disney World has officially announced via its website that it will be closing its theme parks and the Disney Springs shopping center located in the Orlando area tomorrow in response to the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Initially, the resort had already communicated the temporary closure of certain guest accommodations as a precautionary measure. However, the latest update reveals more comprehensive closures for the theme parks. Specifically, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will cease operations at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Following this, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney Springs will close their gates at 2 p.m.

Additionally, the resort has confirmed that the popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, scheduled to take place at Magic Kingdom, has been canceled due to the storm. Guests who purchased tickets for this event can expect full refunds, ensuring that their plans can be adjusted accordingly.

Looking ahead, Walt Disney World has indicated that it is likely the parks will remain closed on Thursday as well, prioritizing the safety of both guests and cast members. However, there is a possibility that Disney Springs may reopen later that afternoon, albeit with limited offerings and services, depending on the storm’s impact.

As the situation evolves, Disney is committed to keeping guests informed and will provide updates regarding park operations and safety measures as Hurricane Milton approaches.