Inquiry Into New Zealand Navy Ship’s Sinking Reveals ‘Series Of Human Errors’

A Royal New Zealand Navy ship that ran aground and later sank off the coast of Samoa last year was the result of multiple serious mistakes, according to a newly released government inquiry. The final report, published on Friday, points to poor crew training and weak leadership as key factors behind the incident.

Crew Errors and Poor Oversight Led to the Accident

The vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, a specialized ship used for diving and hydrographic surveys, hit a reef on the southern side of Samoa in October 2023 while carrying out survey operations. Although the ship was badly damaged, all 75 crew members on board survived.

In its findings, the final court of inquiry concluded that the crew failed to properly assess the risks involved in their mission. It also noted that those in charge didn’t provide enough supervision throughout the operation. “The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors,” the report said.

Autopilot Confusion Played a Key Role

This final report confirmed what was already suggested in an earlier interim report released in November: the ship’s crew didn’t realize that the vessel was still running on autopilot. When the ship didn’t respond to their manual control inputs, they wrongly believed it was due to a thruster malfunction, not because autopilot was still active.

This misjudgment significantly contributed to the grounding, the inquiry found.

Leadership Gap Between Theory and Reality

New Zealand Navy Chief Garin Golding responded to the report by acknowledging the gap between how work was supposed to be done and how it was actually being carried out during the mission.

Golding said the report “highlighted a gap between work as imagined and work as done”, with a series of issues compounding the direct cause.

According to Golding, the Navy has already started to act on several of the report’s recommendations, although some of the proposed changes will take more time to fully implement.

Bigger Picture: A Military in Need of Investment

The incident comes as New Zealand’s Defence Force faces ongoing challenges, including outdated equipment and a lack of personnel. In 2023, the country’s national security strategy pointed out the urgent need for more funding to modernize its military.

Currently, New Zealand spends less than 1% of its GDP on defence, one of the lowest rates among developed nations.

Defence Minister Judith Collins commented on future plans, saying, “The government would release “very soon” the country’s defense capability plans.”

However, she didn’t provide a clear timeline for when those plans would be made public. Many expect the upcoming defence capability plan to include a significant increase in military spending, in line with the strategy outlined last year.

A Wake-Up Call for the Navy

The grounding and loss of Manawanui has served as a sobering reminder of what can happen when training, leadership, and systems fail to align in high-stakes environments.

As the Navy works to correct its course and rebuild public trust, this report may well serve as the foundation for deeper reforms within New Zealand’s military operations.

