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Home > World News > INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden

INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden

INS Trikand foiled a piracy attempt on merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden after pirates fled as the warship arrived.

INS Trikand Responds To Piracy Attempt (Image: ITV)
INS Trikand Responds To Piracy Attempt (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 18:34 IST

Indian Navy warship INS Trikand foiled an attempted pirate attack on merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night, sources told ANI. The ship, which was carrying critical cargo for India, had one Indian crew member on board. After pirates tried to board the vessel, the crew secured themselves inside a designated safe room and alerted authorities through an established communication channel, according to sources.

Pirates Flee as Indian Navy Reaches the Vessel

The suspected pirates fled before they could carry out the attack after INS Trikand closed in on the merchant ship. Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) subsequently boarded MV Golden Arsenal and sanitised the vessel to ensure there was no remaining threat.

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The incident marks another successful anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy in the strategically important Gulf of Aden, where Indian warships remain deployed to protect commercial shipping.

INS Trikand Had Earlier Responded to Distress Call From MV Fareeda 5

The latest operation comes weeks after INS Trikand responded to a distress alert from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5 over a suspected piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on June 19. The Navy launched immediate action to investigate the threat, ensuring the vessel remained safe.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, “Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission deployed INS Trikand a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.”

INS Kolkata Also Prevented Suspected Pirate Attack in May

The Indian Navy had carried out another anti-piracy operation on May 27 when INS Kolkata intercepted a suspected piracy attempt near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Acting on reports of pirate activity, the warship used its onboard helicopter for surveillance before carrying out boarding operations. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India, Japan Deepen Ties With New Pacts on AI, Energy and Defence: What It Means   

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INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden
Tags: Gulf of Adenhome-hero-pos-11indian navyins-trikandMV Golden Arsenalpiracy

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INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden

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INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden
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INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden
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