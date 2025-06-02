Home
Inside Operation Spider’s Web: What Went Into Ukraine’s Record Drone Attack On Russia?

Planned over 18 months, the attack targeted strategic bombers and military airbases, dealing a major blow to Russia's war capabilities just ahead of key peace talks.

Inside Operation Spider’s Web: What Went Into Ukraine’s Record Drone Attack On Russia?

In a dramatic escalation of Ukraine's counteroffensive capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday revealed the details behind a massive long-range drone assault on Russian military airbases, describing the operation as a "brilliant" success that took more than a year and a half to plan.


In a dramatic escalation of Ukraine’s counteroffensive capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday revealed the details behind a massive long-range drone assault on Russian military airbases, describing the operation as a “brilliant” success that took more than a year and a half to plan.

Code-named “Spider’s Web”, the complex military operation involved 117 drones, each operated individually, targeting strategic Russian airbases thousands of kilometres from the front lines. The attack struck locations in Belaya (eastern Siberia), Olenya (Arctic near Finland), Ivanovo, and Dyagilevo (east of Moscow), dealing a significant blow to Russia’s air power.

Speaking on X, Zelensky said: “Our people operated across several Russian regions – in three different time zones. The planning, organisation, and execution were perfect. This was a truly unique and justified operation.”

A Strategic Blow to Russian Air Power

According to Zelensky, the drone strike specifically targeted strategic bombers and cruise missile carriers, destroying over 40 units of Russia’s strategic aviation. Intelligence reports had earlier suggested that Russia was preparing another wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, prompting the pre-emptive strike.

“It’s genuinely satisfying when something I authorized 18 months ago comes to fruition,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine had safely extracted all personnel who assisted with the operation from Russian territory before the strike.

Ukraine Responds to Russian Drone Escalation

Ukraine’s drone offensive comes at a time when Russia has been intensifying its own aerial strikes. Zelensky noted that nearly 500 Russian drones were launched on Ukrainian territory the previous night alone, with Moscow also preparing Kalibr cruise missile attacks from naval vessels.

He urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to self-defense: “We will defend ourselves by all means available to us to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Peace Talks and Ceasefire Proposal

The drone strikes precede peace talks scheduled in Istanbul between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine had already backed a full and unconditional ceasefire proposed by the United States on March 11, but said it was Russia that rejected the offer.

“Not for a single second did we want this war. Pressure is needed through sanctions, diplomacy, and military resistance to bring Russia back to reality,” Zelensky added.

Explosions and Infrastructure Sabotage in Russia

In a related development, two bridges collapsed in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions, both bordering Ukraine. At least seven people were killed in the incidents. Russian investigators suspect explosions triggered the collapses, though no official attribution has been made.

As the war stretches into its third year since the February 2022 invasion, Ukraine’s latest drone offensive signals a bold new phase in its defense strategy, extending the battlefield deep into Russian territory.

