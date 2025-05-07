Inside Pakistan’s Terror Training Hubs: A Look at the Hidden Infrastructure of JeM, LeT, and HM

Despite being banned internationally, some of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in South Asia—including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—continue to operate active training centers and bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Despite being banned internationally, some of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in South Asia—including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—continue to operate active training centers and bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Many of these facilities serve as headquarters, indoctrination centers, and launchpads for cross-border terrorism into India.

Below is a closer look at the major terror hubs still functioning with support—both covert and overt—from the Pakistani establishment.

Markaz Subhan Allah: JeM’s Operational Nerve Center in Bahawalpur

Located just off the Karachi-Torkham Highway near Bahawalpur, Punjab, the Markaz Subhan Allah facility spans 15 acres and functions as the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s training and indoctrination programs. It’s also historically significant—this is where the Pulwama attack perpetrators were trained in 2019.

The complex isn’t just for training; it doubles as the residence for key JeM leaders. The founding chief, Maulana Masood Azhar, though reportedly under protective custody in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, still exerts ideological control. His brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, manages day-to-day operations. Other family members, including brothers-in-law and nephews, are also deeply involved.

The facility features everything from residential quarters for over 600 cadres to a gymnasium, swimming pool, archery ground, and even horse stables. Arms and religious training are regular activities. According to sources, weapon consignments—some reportedly NATO-grade M4 rifles left behind in Afghanistan—are funneled in through this base.

In a rare public appearance in November 2024, Masood Azhar addressed cadres at the Markaz, using inflammatory rhetoric focused on anti-India sentiments and vengeance for historical grievances like the Babri Masjid demolition.

Markaz Taiba in Muridke: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Terror University

Set up in 2000, LeT’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Punjab, functions like a full-fledged campus. Spread across 82 acres, it houses everything from madrassas and residential areas to a sports facility and a fish farm. This site has long been the breeding ground for LeT’s violent radicalization.

There are separate indoctrination centers for men and women. Students, nearly 1,000 annually, are enrolled in various religious and physical training programs. This is where Ajmal Kasab and the other 26/11 Mumbai attackers received their basic training. Notably, LeT’s ideological leaders—Amir Hamza, Abdul Rehman Abid, and Zafar Iqbal—live and operate from here.

The complex has recently hosted large public events, including political sermons and Itikaf gatherings during Ramadan—activities attended and addressed by senior LeT leaders under the banner of its political front, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML).

Sarjal (Tehra Kalan): The Tunnel and Drone Launch Base

In Shakargarh, near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu’s Samba sector, lies a covert JeM facility masked as a Primary Health Center. Known as the Sarjal or Tehra Kalan base, this site is critical for infiltration operations into Jammu and Kashmir.

JeM uses this base to dig cross-border tunnels and even experiment with aerial infiltration using drones. A dedicated control room handles encrypted communication between commanders and terrorists active in J&K. It’s a nerve center for drone drops of arms and narcotics.

The handlers here, including Mohammad Adnan Ali (nicknamed “Doctor”) and Kashif Jan, are both designated terrorists under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Kashif Jan was the key handler during the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

Mehmoona Joya Facility: Hizbul Mujahideen’s Infiltration Post in Sialkot

Not far from Sialkot, near Kotli Bhutta Government Hospital, lies the Mehmoona Joya facility of Hizbul Mujahideen. Like Sarjal, it operates from within healthcare infrastructure, helping it stay hidden from international scrutiny.

This base is primarily used to train and infiltrate HM cadres into Jammu. The facility hosts up to 50 operatives and regularly sees the presence of top HM commanders like Irfan Tanda, Abu Lala, and Maaz Bhai—all actively involved in cross-border terror and weapons smuggling.

Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, PoJK: LeT’s Gateway into Poonch and Rajouri

Located just outside Barnala town in PoJK, this Lashkar-e-Taiba facility is one of the most active hubs for launching terrorist operations into India’s Poonch-Rajouri-Reasi sector. Around 40–50 cadres remain stationed here, supervising infiltration activities.

Terror operatives Qasim Gujjar and Khubaib, both under Indian sanctions, operate from this center. The site was used to plan deadly civilian attacks in Dhangri (Jan 2023) and Reasi (June 2024), which killed several innocent people.

Markaz Abbas in Kotli, PoJK: A Key JeM Launching Base

Situated close to the Kotli Military Camp, Markaz Abbas functions as a launching site for JeM cadres. It can house around 100 operatives, with Qari Zarrar—a founding JeM member and a wanted accused in the Nagrota army camp attack—heading operations.

Arms previously stored in Sialkot have been moved here, and this Markaz plays a central role in JeM’s arms logistics and recruitment. Zarrar’s son, Qari Maaz, now oversees operations in North Kashmir.

Maskar Raheel Shahid: HM’s Oldest Camp in Kotli

Hidden in the hilly terrain of Kotli, this secluded Hizbul Mujahideen facility serves as a longstanding base for arms training and BAT (Border Action Team) operations. Capable of housing up to 200 cadres, it also serves as a center for sniper and survival training.

The camp is led by Abu Maaz, and propaganda materials glorifying fallen terrorists are used extensively to inspire new recruits.

Shawai Nallah Camp: LeT’s Historic Training Ground in Muzaffarabad

Located near Chelabandi bridge in Muzaffarabad, this Lashkar camp, also called Huzaifa Bin Yemen or Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is where Ajmal Kasab and others got their early training. It features a madrassa, arms training ranges, and advanced tactical training modules with Pakistani Army assistance.

This site functions both as a recruitment center and a staging ground for launching attacks into North Kashmir.

Syedna Bilal Markaz: JeM’s Transit and Operations Hub in Muzaffarabad

Located opposite Muzaffarabad’s Red Fort, this facility serves as a transit base for JeM terrorists before they are launched into Indian territory. It also houses the Al-Rehmat Trust office, JeM’s charitable front.

The Markaz is headed by Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri—a seasoned operative with past links to Afghan jihad. He, along with Abdullah Jehadi and Indian fugitive Aashiq Nengroo (accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack), continues to plan operations from here.