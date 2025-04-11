Inside The High-Security Lockup: How 26/11 Plotter Tahawwur Rana Is Being Held And Grilled in Delhi

Tahawwur Rana, extradited to India for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, now faces intense interrogation under high-security detention. Investigators are probing his links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, financial backers, and potential collaborators in India.

Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian businessman, has been extradited to India from the United States for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Accused of conspiring with Lashkar-e-Taiba operative David Headley to facilitate the attacks, Rana was arrested in the U.S. in 2020 following an Indian extradition request. After a prolonged legal battle, the U.S. government approved his extradition, and he arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening, where he was immediately taken into the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A Specially Designed High-Security Cell For Tahawwur Rana

Rana is being held in a high-security detention cell on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters in Delhi. The cell measures approximately 14 by 14 feet and is under 24-hour surveillance. CCTV cameras continuously monitor the area, and security personnel are stationed around the clock to ensure strict oversight. According to reports, the cell has multiple layers of digital security, and access is highly restricted—only 12 senior NIA officers are authorized to enter.

Inside the cell, Rana has been provided with a bed placed directly on the floor and an attached bathroom. He will receive food and basic essentials within the cell itself. His movement within the NIA premises will be minimal, with all interactions and interrogations conducted under tightly controlled conditions.

Interrogation of Tahawwur Rana Begins Under Strict Surveillance

Interrogations will commence on Friday in a designated room on the third floor of the NIA headquarters. This room is equipped with two cameras that will record the proceedings at all times. The interrogation sessions will be conducted in a structured manner, with scheduled breaks provided to Rana.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jaya Roy, who is responsible for profiling Rana and probing his network of contacts. The key focus areas of the questioning include identifying Rana’s handler in Pakistan, uncovering financial backers, and determining potential collaborators in India.

Investigators are also examining whether Rana had any role in funding sleeper cells in India or facilitating reconnaissance activities for the 26/11 attacks. His close associate, David Headley, played a crucial role in scouting locations for the Mumbai attacks, and authorities are keen to uncover any additional insights from Rana regarding these operations.

Links to Pakistani Intelligence and Other Investigations

Indian agencies are also probing the involvement of Pakistani intelligence officer Sajid Mir, who is believed to have visited India around the time of the attacks. Investigators are exploring whether Rana assisted Mir or played a role in capturing video footage that was later used by the Pakistani military.

Given the complexity and significance of the case, eight other Indian security and intelligence agencies have formally requested permission to interrogate Rana. These agencies are conducting their own investigations into potential links between Rana and terrorist activities within India.

