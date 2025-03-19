Inside The JFK Files: What The Trump Administration’s 80,000 Page Document Release Reveal

Decades after JFK’s assassination, newly declassified files reignite lingering questions about conspiracy and cover-ups. From CIA tracking to eerie warnings, the revelations paint a chilling picture of history’s most debated crime.

JFK Files Released: The Trump administration has declassified and released thousands of pages of documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. The move fulfills a campaign promise made by Trump to make the remaining files public, a process he has gradually undertaken since taking office.

Details of the Release

According to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the newly available files include documents from the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, widely known as the Warren Commission. These records are being actively digitized and made accessible to the public.

“All records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released,” stated NARA. The National Archives has worked with multiple federal agencies to comply with President Trump’s directive. The files can now be accessed online via NARA’s JFK Assassination Records page or in person at its College Park, Maryland, facility.

The digitization process is ongoing, and NARA has confirmed that additional documents will be uploaded to the JFK Assassination Records site as they become available.

Key Revelations from the JFK Files

Italian Communist Press Blamed CIA for Kennedy’s Assassination

A newly declassified memo reveals that the CIA closely tracked reports from Rinascita, the Italian Communist Party’s publication, which openly accused the CIA of orchestrating Kennedy’s assassination.

The article, published on March 7, 1964, by writer Gianfranco Corsini, speculated that U.S. intelligence agencies were involved in Kennedy’s death. The CIA flagged these claims as dangerous propaganda, underscoring concerns that communist disinformation campaigns were fueling global suspicions about U.S. involvement.

Secret British Tip About JFK Assassination—25 Minutes Before It Happened

One of the newly declassified documents details an anonymous phone call received by a British newspaper just 25 minutes before Kennedy was shot, warning of major news coming from the U.S.

A reporter from Cambridge News was told to “call the American Embassy in London for some big news” before the caller abruptly hung up. Following JFK’s assassination, British intelligence agency MI5 alerted the FBI about the strange call. The memo notes that both U.S. and British intelligence found the timing “too coincidental” to ignore, adding another layer of mystery to the events surrounding Kennedy’s death.

CIA Tracked Oswald’s Soviet Consulate Visits in Helsinki

A newly declassified CIA document confirms that U.S. officials closely monitored Lee Harvey Oswald’s movements in Helsinki, Finland, in 1959.

The records show Oswald’s visits to the Soviet consulate and his rapid travel timeline. Officials tracked passenger lists and taxi times, indicating a detailed effort to reconstruct his activities leading up to Kennedy’s assassination. The documents also reveal coordination between the CIA and the State Department in monitoring his Soviet connections.

FBI Received Anonymous Warning About Oswald’s Murder—Hours Before His Death

A newly released FBI memo reveals that on November 23, 1963—just one day before Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby—an anonymous caller warned the FBI’s Dallas office that Oswald was going to be killed.

The caller, described as a “man speaking in a calm voice,” told the FBI, “You should do something because the same group that killed Kennedy will kill Oswald next.”

Despite the warning, no additional security measures were taken, and Oswald was shot the following day. Other documents in the release detail how the FBI had been monitoring Oswald’s ties to pro-Castro organizations and tracking his movements in the months leading up to Kennedy’s assassination.

Oswald’s Contact with Soviet Spy Linked to Assassinations

Newly declassified documents confirm that Lee Harvey Oswald met with Valery Kostikov, a KGB officer associated with Soviet assassination operations, at the Soviet embassy in Mexico City just weeks before Kennedy’s death.

A secret memo reveals that U.S. officials suspected Oswald’s trip to Mexico was part of a larger plot. Another document details concerns that Cuba may have used Oswald as a pawn to assassinate Kennedy.

The files also include FBI warnings about Oswald’s violent intentions and internal government debates over whether he acted alone or had foreign backing.

CIA Was Watching Oswald Before the Assassination

Declassified government files indicate that the CIA was tracking Lee Harvey Oswald prior to JFK’s assassination.

The documents show intelligence officials closely monitored his visits to Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City and worried about his connections to foreign spies. One file suggests that U.S. officials feared Oswald had ties to a secret KGB assassination unit.

Another document reveals that the FBI was aware of threats against Oswald before he was murdered.

U.S. Diplomatic Miscalculations with China and India Exposed

The JFK files also shed light on diplomatic missteps that had significant consequences in Asia.

A newly released State Department memo acknowledges that blocking families from traveling from China was a miscalculation, stating: “The decision to block families from traveling from China was shortsighted… a minor mistake magnified by hundreds of millions.”

Officials admitted they failed to anticipate not just China’s reaction but also the broader regional response. Another document highlights internal concerns over alienating allies through arrogance: “Strength is valuable, flaunting it is offensive.”

Both India and China were cited in these internal warnings, underscoring growing anxieties about the U.S.’s approach to foreign relations at the time.

