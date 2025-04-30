Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Several top Pakistani celebrities vanished from Indian Instagram feeds Wednesday evening, as their profiles became inaccessible following a government order. The digital blackout comes on the heels of a deadly terror attack in Kashmir that has reignited Indo-Pak tensions across diplomatic, territorial, and online fronts.

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistani celebs' Instagram profiles blocked in India after Pahalgam terror attack; part of broader Indo-Pak diplomatic fallout.


Several prominent Pakistani celebrities, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and singer-actor Ali Zafar, found their Instagram accounts inaccessible in India on Wednesday evening. The development comes just days after a deadly terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The Indian government has blamed the attack on cross-border elements linked to Pakistan.

“Account Not Available in India”: Instagram

The attack took place last Tuesday in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic Himalayan views. Terrorists opened fire on a group of holidaymakers, reportedly separating the men from the group and questioning some about their religion before shooting them at close range. Of the 26 killed, all were Indian nationals except for one individual from Nepal.

Indian users attempting to visit the Instagram profiles of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar were met with a uniform message:
“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Interestingly, Instagram profiles of other well-known Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan and Wahaj Ali, remain accessible in the country.

Instagram Crackdown After Pakistani YouTube Channels

This move follows another sweeping action by the Indian government — the banning of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. These channels, according to government sources, were allegedly involved in spreading “provocative and communally sensitive content,” along with false narratives aimed at maligning India, its armed forces, and security agencies.

Among the banned channels is the YouTube channel run by former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. The channel had a massive following, with over 3.5 million subscribers, before being taken down.

Diplomatic Fallout: Indus Waters Treaty Suspended, Borders Closed

These digital restrictions are part of a broader set of punitive measures implemented by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement between the two nations. Additionally, it has shut down the Attari land border crossing, the only operational land route between India and Pakistan.

Diplomatic ties have also been scaled down. Both countries have downsized staff at their respective High Commissions — the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Furthermore, India has cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

