Instagram Bringing Back The Dislike Button For Comments? Know Everything

Instagram has begun testing a new feature allowing users to discreetly downvote or dislike comments on Feed posts and Reels. The feature, which users recently spotted, is designed to help Instagram refine its comment ranking system and create a more positive user experience.

Dislike Count To Remain Private

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, confirmed the test in a post on Threads. He emphasized that the dislike count will remain private, meaning neither the commenter nor other users will be able to see how many dislikes a comment has received. However, Instagram may eventually factor these dislikes into its ranking algorithm to push less favorable comments lower in the thread.

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” Mosseri stated. “I want to be clear: this is a test. There is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

Instagram to Improve User Experience

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, explained that the test aims to enhance the quality of conversations on the platform. The company is currently rolling out the feature to a limited group of users.

“We’re working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they’re seeing on the app,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We’re testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don’t feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant. We’re testing this with a very small group of people to start. Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience.”

Instagram Comparison to Reddit’s Downvote System

The move draws comparisons to Reddit, which has long used a downvote mechanism to sort comments based on user engagement. However, it remains unclear if Instagram will assign as much weight to these dislikes as Reddit does when ranking comments.

Unlike traditional dislike buttons, Instagram’s feature does not notify the comment’s author when their remark has been disliked, nor does it publicly display the number of dislikes. This approach aims to reduce public negativity while still allowing users to provide feedback on comments they find unhelpful or inappropriate.

A Step Toward Healthier Conversations

The feature remains in its early testing phase, and its effectiveness in reducing negative interactions on the platform is yet to be determined. However, if successful, it could serve as an important moderation tool.

“Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram,” Mosseri reiterated in his post.

