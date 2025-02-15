Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Instagram Bringing Back The Dislike Button For Comments? Know Everything

Instagram Bringing Back The Dislike Button For Comments? Know Everything

Instagram is testing a private dislike button for comments on Feed posts and Reels, aiming to refine its ranking system. The feature, spotted by users, could help create a more positive experience by pushing less favorable comments lower in the thread.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Instagram Bringing Back The Dislike Button For Comments? Know Everything

Instagram is testing a private dislike button for comments on Feed posts and Reels, aiming to refine its ranking system.


Instagram has begun testing a new feature allowing users to discreetly downvote or dislike comments on Feed posts and Reels. The feature, which users recently spotted, is designed to help Instagram refine its comment ranking system and create a more positive user experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dislike Count To Remain Private

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, confirmed the test in a post on Threads. He emphasized that the dislike count will remain private, meaning neither the commenter nor other users will be able to see how many dislikes a comment has received. However, Instagram may eventually factor these dislikes into its ranking algorithm to push less favorable comments lower in the thread.

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” Mosseri stated. “I want to be clear: this is a test. There is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Instagram to Improve User Experience

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, explained that the test aims to enhance the quality of conversations on the platform. The company is currently rolling out the feature to a limited group of users.

“We’re working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they’re seeing on the app,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We’re testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don’t feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant. We’re testing this with a very small group of people to start. Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience.”

Instagram Comparison to Reddit’s Downvote System

The move draws comparisons to Reddit, which has long used a downvote mechanism to sort comments based on user engagement. However, it remains unclear if Instagram will assign as much weight to these dislikes as Reddit does when ranking comments.

Unlike traditional dislike buttons, Instagram’s feature does not notify the comment’s author when their remark has been disliked, nor does it publicly display the number of dislikes. This approach aims to reduce public negativity while still allowing users to provide feedback on comments they find unhelpful or inappropriate.

A Step Toward Healthier Conversations

The feature remains in its early testing phase, and its effectiveness in reducing negative interactions on the platform is yet to be determined. However, if successful, it could serve as an important moderation tool.

“Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram,” Mosseri reiterated in his post.

Also Read: JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

Filed under

Instagram Dislike Button

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

Piyush Goyal Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh A Symbol Of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

Piyush Goyal Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh A Symbol Of ‘Ek Bharat,...

What Will DMK Government Do With Jayalalithaa’s 27 Kg Gold And 1,526 Acres Of Land Documents?

What Will DMK Government Do With Jayalalithaa’s 27 Kg Gold And 1,526 Acres Of Land...

NASA Warns: Asteroid 2024 YR4 Could Strike Earth – India In Risk Zone!

NASA Warns: Asteroid 2024 YR4 Could Strike Earth – India In Risk Zone!

Why Did Vijay Get ‘Y’ Security Cover? Union Home Ministry’s Decision Explained

Why Did Vijay Get ‘Y’ Security Cover? Union Home Ministry’s Decision Explained

Entertainment

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox