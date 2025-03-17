Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Instagram has stopped working properly in an unusual outage, as reported by users. Users report that while the feed, profiles and stories loaded, users found they were unable to search and were hit by other technical problems. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Other services that are owned by Meta, Instagram’s parent company, appeared to be […]

Instagram has stopped working properly in an unusual outage, as reported by users.

Users report that while the feed, profiles and stories loaded, users found they were unable to search and were hit by other technical problems.

Other services that are owned by Meta, Instagram’s parent company, appeared to be working as usual.

The problems started around 7pm UK time, or 3pm east coast time, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The issues appeared to be prevalent across the world, according to the same site.