‘Insult To Life Itself’: Hayao Miyazaki’s Strong Reaction to AI-Generated Studio Ghibli Art Goes Viral...

Over the past 24 hours, social media platforms have been flooded with AI-generated art inspired by Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style. However, an old video clip of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has resurfaced and is now going viral, showing his strong disapproval of AI-generated animation. In the clip, Miyazaki is heard calling AI-generated animation an “insult to life itself.”

Miyazaki’s Reaction to AI Animation

The viral video features Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki attending a demonstration where a team of animators and designers present their AI-powered animation. The team showcases a grotesque, zombie-like figure, claiming that it can move in unnatural ways beyond human imagination.

One of the presenters explains, “It doesn’t feel pain, has no concept of protecting its head, and moves in unsettling ways—something that could be used in a zombie video game.”

However, instead of being impressed, Miyazaki responds with deep disappointment. He recalls a friend with a disability who struggles with simple movements like giving a high five due to stiff muscles. He compares the AI-generated movements to his friend’s struggles, stating that such unnatural animation is not entertaining but rather disturbing.

Studio Ghibli’s Legacy and Artistic Vision

Studio Ghibli is widely celebrated for its breathtaking animation, deeply emotional storytelling, and highly detailed worlds. The studio, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, has created some of the most beloved animated films in history, including:

Spirited Away (2001)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

One of its most powerful works is Grave of the Fireflies (1988), a heartbreaking war drama that depicts the devastating effects of war on civilians, particularly children. It remains one of the most impactful anti-war films ever made.

Studio Ghibli’s Commitment to Handcrafted Animation

While AI-generated art has gained traction, Studio Ghibli remains committed to traditional hand-drawn animation. Recently, the studio completed a 4K restoration of Princess Mononoke (1997), preserving the original 35mm negatives to ensure high-quality visuals that align with Miyazaki’s artistic vision.

Despite advancements in AI, Miyazaki’s reaction makes it clear that he values the human touch in animation. His words serve as a reminder that animation is not just about movement but about emotion, meaning, and life itself.