International Conclave On Good Governance 2024 In London: Strengthening India-UK Ties

The prestigious "International Conclave on Good Governance 2024" was a three-day event held in London from September 11-13, aimed to foster discussions on leadership and governance between India and the UK, an official statement by the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) said.

The prestigious “International Conclave on Good Governance 2024” was a three-day event held in London from September 11-13, aimed to foster discussions on leadership and governance between India and the UK, an official statement by the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) said. It brought together key leaders and dignitaries from both nations, promoting collaboration in governance, business, and cultural exchange, the statement said.

Event Organization and Theme

Organized by Nachiket Joshi, founder of the World Leadership Forum, this year’s conclave centred around the theme of Viksit Bharat 2047, celebrating India’s progress toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy. It also highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India’s advancements in governance, transparency, and international cooperation, Indian Diaspora in the UK stated.

READ MORE: Severe Flooding In Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi’s Impact Causes 74 Deaths

Day 1: London City Hall

The conclave commenced on September 11 at London City Hall, hosted by Assembly Member Krupesh Hirani. The discussions focused on key themes such as Women Empowerment, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and the global initiative “Lifestyle for Environment,” spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. A key highlight was the “Women of Impact” awards ceremony, recognizing exceptional women for their contributions, the IDUK said.

Day 2: House of Commons

On September 12, a session on Good Governance was held at the House of Commons, hosted by Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP (Harrow East) and Cllr Anjana Patel, Deputy Mayor of Harrow. The session honoured former MP Virendra Sharma for his 50 years of exemplary public service. Among the dignitaries present were Seema Malhotra, Under-Secretary at the Home Office; MPs Shivani Raja, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Deirdre Costigan, Andy Slaughter; Peter Mason, Leader of Ealing Council; IPS Deepak Choudhary from the Indian High Commission; and Umesh Patel, MP from Daman and Diu.

Nachiket Joshi’s Remarks

In his remarks, Nachiket Joshi, Founder of World Leadership Forum, emphasized the transformative power of good governance, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership exemplifies transparency, efficiency, and innovation, setting a benchmark for governance worldwide. His approach is an inspiration, demonstrating how vision and integrity can drive sustainable development and progress.”

Day 3: House of Lords and Brent Civic Centre

On September 13, the final day, a Gala Lunch took place at the House of Lords, hosted by Lord Mike German. Anchored by Raageshwari Loomba, singer and mindfulness coach, the event featured special guest Aditi Varda Sunil Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra, alongside prominent figures like MP Shivani Raja, Vijay Goel, Founder of IEBF, and former MPs Paul Scully and Virendra Sharma. A children’s performance on sustainability was one of the event’s most memorable moments.

Vijay Goel’s Remarks

Vijay Goel, Founder of IEBF, remarked, “The International Conclave on Good Governance is a crucial platform for exchanging global perspectives and best practices, fostering transparency and accountability for a better future.”

Importance of the Conference

Hirdesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of IDUK – Indian Diaspora in the UK, stressed the importance of such conferences in enhancing India-UK relations. “It’s an inspiring platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, bringing thought leaders from both nations together,” he noted.

Cultural Celebrations

The conclave concluded at Brent Civic Centre with cultural performances and a community celebration, supported by Deputy Leader of Brent Council, Cllr Mili Patel, and Mayor of Brent, Tariq Dar. This gathering further strengthened the cultural ties between India and the UK.

ALSO READ: Several Dead In English Channel Crossing Attempt From France, Authorities Report