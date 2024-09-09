International Manhunt for Suspect in Brisbane Coffee Attack

The assault took place on August 31 at a suburban park in Brisbane, where the baby was with his family.

Warning: The following report contains details of a violent incident involving a child.

Australian authorities are conducting an international manhunt for a man who allegedly fled the country after pouring boiling coffee on a nine-month-old baby in Brisbane. The attack, which occurred last month, has shocked Australia and left the infant with severe burns to his face and limbs.

The assault took place on August 31 at a suburban park in Brisbane, where the baby was with his family. Witnesses reported that a “strange man” approached the child and emptied a flask of hot coffee on him before fleeing on foot. The infant was promptly given first aid by a nearby nurse who took him to her apartment to cool his burns with cold water. Despite these efforts, the child sustained severe injuries requiring multiple surgeries and faces a long recovery process.

Queensland Police have issued an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old suspect, who is charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a charge that could result in a life sentence. Police believe the suspect flew out of Sydney airport six days after the attack, just 12 hours before they could confirm his identity.

Investigation and Suspect Information

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton described the case as one of the “most complex and frustrating” he has ever handled. While police have identified the country to which the suspect has fled and know his name, they have not released this information publicly to avoid compromising the investigation. The suspect is an itinerant worker who had been traveling to Australia since 2019 and had addresses in both New South Wales and Victoria. He is also believed to have been engaging in counter-surveillance to evade capture.

Family Response and Public Support

The baby’s parents expressed their devastation upon learning that the suspect had left the country but also their relief that he is no longer in Australia. They voiced their frustration at the delay in securing justice for their son. The child remains in “good spirits,” according to his father, though he may require additional skin graft surgeries.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the baby’s medical expenses has raised over A$150,000 (approximately $100,000 or £76,000).

