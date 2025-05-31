Home
Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown

The Trump administration has ramped up scrutiny of international students, especially those on the F-1 visa. One of the most pressing issues is the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international students to work in the U.S. for up to three years after graduation, especially in fields like technology and science.

Concerns Over Post-Graduation Work Opportunities

However, Trump’s nominee for Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Joseph Edlow, has expressed interest in ending post-graduate work authorization. “What I want to see would be essentially a regulatory and sub-regulatory program that would allow us to remove the ability for employment authorizations for F-1 students beyond the time that they are in school,” Edlow said during his May 21 confirmation hearing, according to The Associated Press.

Potential Impact on US Talent Pool  Trump Administration’s Crackdown on Student Visas

The OPT program has long been a crucial stepping stone for international students hoping to gain career experience in U.S. industries, particularly in sectors like tech where American companies dominate. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA (an organization representing international educators), warned that limiting these opportunities could hurt the U.S. in the long run. “We turn global talent away at our own expense,” Aw reportedly said.

Rising Uncertainty Among International Graduates

Marko, a 29-year-old international student working in New York City, is one of many who find themselves in a state of limbo. His OPT is set to expire in a month, and despite applying for an extension, he has yet to receive a response. Marko expressed frustration with the situation, telling the publication, “The message being sent now is that: You are not one of us, and we are going to get rid of you.”

Another international student, Guy, an HIV researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital, fears the termination of the OPT program would force him to leave the U.S. after completing his PhD at New York University. “It’s not a particularly attractive place to stay and do science right now,” he said, per AP.

Trump Administration’s Crackdown on Student Visas Targets Specific Countries and Fields 

The Trump administration’s visa policies have extended beyond just the OPT program. In April, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began targetting students based on their involvement in police encounters, disproportionately affecting those on OPT, as reported by AP. Additionally, recent graduates have received letters threatening visa termination unless they update their employment records, increasing uncertainty for international students.

This week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to revoke the visas of Chinese students with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in “critical” fields. Yurong “Luanna” Jiang, a Chinese graduate from Harvard University, expressed her own uncertainty, reportedly saying, “At this point, it’s difficult to say what will happen.”

As the Trump administration’s policies continue to shape the future of international students, many are now rethinking their career pathways in the US. Zeng, once hopeful of building a life in America, is now considering moving to Europe or returning home to China. “Everything is up in the air,” AP quoted him as saying.

The tightening of visa policies and limitations on career pathways for international students could have lasting effects on both the U.S. economy and its global standing as a destination for top talent.

