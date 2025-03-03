Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
International Women’s Day 2025: Marking Three Decades Of The Fight For Women’s Rights

In 2025, the global conversation will focus on accelerating action and ensuring that every woman and girl regardless of background, race, or socioeconomic status has access to fundamental rights and opportunities.

International Women’s Day 2025: Marking Three Decades Of The Fight For Women’s Rights


March 8 marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, a global event dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women while advocating for gender equality and empowerment. This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” underscores the urgent need for inclusive action to dismantle systemic barriers and ensure equal opportunities for women and girls worldwide.

A Landmark Year for Women’s Rights

This year’s celebration is particularly significant as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action a pivotal agenda adopted in 1995 by 189 governments to advance women’s rights. While the past three decades have witnessed considerable progress, challenges such as gender-based violence, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in leadership persist. The 2025 theme highlights the importance of fostering economic inclusion, digital accessibility, and climate justice as emerging priorities in the fight for gender equality.

History of International Women’s Day

The origins of International Women’s Day trace back to the early 20th century, rooted in the labor movement and activism for better working conditions and rights. In 1908, 15,000 women marched in New York City demanding shorter work hours, better pay, and voting rights. Inspired by these protests, Clara Zetkin, a German activist, proposed the idea of a global day for women’s rights in 1910. The first official celebrations took place in several countries in 1911.

March 8 was formally recognized as IWD following a 1917 strike by Russian women, which played a role in the country’s revolution. The United Nations later adopted the observance in 1975, designating it as a platform for gender equality discussions and initiatives.

Why International Women’s Day Matters?

International Women’s Day is more than just a celebration; it serves as a powerful call to action. Despite legislative and social strides, women continue to face systemic barriers, including economic disparities, political underrepresentation, and gender-based violence. The day serves as a reminder of the unfinished work toward full equality, urging governments, organizations, and individuals to take concrete steps in closing these gaps.

In 2025, the global conversation will focus on accelerating action and ensuring that every woman and girl regardless of background, race, or socioeconomic status has access to fundamental rights and opportunities. As the world commemorates three decades since the Beijing Declaration, this year’s IWD seeks to reignite commitments and inspire a new generation of activists to champion gender justice.

As the movement for gender equality continues to evolve, International Women’s Day remains a critical moment to reflect on progress, acknowledge setbacks, and push forward with renewed determination for a fairer, more equitable world.

