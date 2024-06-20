International Yoga Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Importance

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice, has gained global recognition for its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. As the world celebrates the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day in 2024, the occasion holds special significance. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizing the transformative power of yoga in enhancing individual resilience and promoting harmony within the community.
To mark this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake. The event, scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) alongside the Boulevard road, is expected to attract between 3,000 and 4,000 participants. The event will see the participation of students, police officers, sports celebrities, and yoga enthusiasts, as well as political party workers.
The authorities have already declared Srinagar a “temporary red zone,” prohibiting the use of drones and quadcopters in the city until the event concludes on Friday. This is a testament to the importance of the occasion and the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of all participants.
Yoga is more than just an exercise; it is a way of life that empowers individuals, both physically and mentally. In today’s fast-paced world, the practice of yoga has become increasingly crucial in restoring balance and promoting overall well-being. Yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety, improves mood and emotional regulation, enhances mindfulness and self-awareness, and promotes better sleep and relaxation. Its benefits extend beyond physical health, also positively impacting mental and spiritual well-being.
The United Nations established International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014, in response to a proposal made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. The date of the day was chosen to coincide with the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and is a symbol of light and health.
Yoga is a method for empowering oneself, along with the body and psyche. With today’s life, which is going so fast, everybody should integrate yoga into their everyday daily practice. Annually, the Ministry of AYUSH organizes a grand occasion at Rajpath in New Delhi. The occasion, additionally attended by PM Modi, sees people globally uniting up to perform Yoga.
International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide, with events and activities taking place in various countries. The celebrations are a testament to the global recognition and appreciation of yoga as a holistic practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The event is a symbol of unity and harmony, bringing people together from different backgrounds and cultures to practice yoga and celebrate its transformative power.