International Yoga Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Importance

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice, has gained global recognition for its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. As the world celebrates the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day in 2024, the occasion holds special significance. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizing the transformative power of yoga in enhancing individual resilience and promoting harmony within the community.

To mark this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake. The event, scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) alongside the Boulevard road, is expected to attract between 3,000 and 4,000 participants. The event will see the participation of students, police officers, sports celebrities, and yoga enthusiasts, as well as political party workers.

The authorities have already declared Srinagar a “temporary red zone,” prohibiting the use of drones and quadcopters in the city until the event concludes on Friday. This is a testament to the importance of the occasion and the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of all participants.

The Significance of Yoga

Yoga is more than just an exercise; it is a way of life that empowers individuals, both physically and mentally. In today’s fast-paced world, the practice of yoga has become increasingly crucial in restoring balance and promoting overall well-being. Yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety, improves mood and emotional regulation, enhances mindfulness and self-awareness, and promotes better sleep and relaxation. Its benefits extend beyond physical health, also positively impacting mental and spiritual well-being.

History of International Yoga Day

The United Nations established International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014, in response to a proposal made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. The date of the day was chosen to coincide with the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and is a symbol of light and health.

Importance of International Yoga Day

Yoga is a method for empowering oneself, along with the body and psyche. With today’s life, which is going so fast, everybody should integrate yoga into their everyday daily practice. Annually, the Ministry of AYUSH organizes a grand occasion at Rajpath in New Delhi. The occasion, additionally attended by PM Modi, sees people globally uniting up to perform Yoga.

Celebrations Worldwide

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide, with events and activities taking place in various countries. The celebrations are a testament to the global recognition and appreciation of yoga as a holistic practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The event is a symbol of unity and harmony, bringing people together from different backgrounds and cultures to practice yoga and celebrate its transformative power.

Here are some interesting facts about International Yoga Day:

Origin and Proposal: The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. He suggested June 21st as the date, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. UN Resolution: On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted June 21 as International Yoga Day. The resolution was co-sponsored by a record 177 nations. First Celebration: The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. It saw participation from over 177 nations, making it one of the largest gatherings for a single event. Themes: Each year, International Yoga Day has a specific theme. Past themes include “Yoga for Health” (2016), “Yoga for Peace” (2017), “Yoga for Well-being” (2018), “Yoga for Climate Action” (2019), and “Yoga for Harmony and Peace” (2020). Guinness World Record: In 2015, India set a Guinness World Record for the largest yoga lesson, with 35,985 people performing yoga asanas together in New Delhi. Participation: International Yoga Day celebrations have seen increasing participation over the years. In 2023, over 23.4 crore people from 84 nations participated in the event. Global Celebrations: Yoga events and demonstrations are organized worldwide on International Yoga Day, from the United Nations Headquarters in New York to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Great Wall of China. Yoga for Women Empowerment: The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is “Yoga for Women Empowerment”, highlighting the role of yoga in enhancing the well-being and empowerment of women globally. Prime Minister’s Participation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively participated in International Yoga Day celebrations, leading yoga sessions and addressing the nation on the significance of the day. Ayurveda and Yoga: International Yoga Day also emphasizes the integration of Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, with yoga for a holistic approach to health and wellness.

