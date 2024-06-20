International Yoga Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Washington

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the scenic Wharf, overlooking the Potomac River, to celebrate International Yoga Day on Wednesday. The event commenced with prayers and vibrant Indian classical dance performances, setting a serene and cultural tone for the day.

India’s Deputy Ambassador to the U.S., Sripriya Ranganathan, addressed the attendees, emphasizing yoga’s role in fostering unity and harmony. She noted that yoga illuminates the path to creating balance and harmony, contributing to a brighter future for society.

The yoga session underscored the spirit of oneness and harmony, echoing this year’s theme: ‘Yoga for Self and Society.’ Participants of all ages and backgrounds united to practice the ancient Indian discipline, highlighting its universal appeal.

Ranganathan reminded attendees of yoga’s deep-rooted history, tracing back to the Indus Valley civilization nearly 5,000 years ago. “Recognizing yoga’s universal appeal, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014,” she said.

In addition to the yoga session, the event featured elements promoting the inclusion of millet and environmentally friendly products and practices in daily life. This aspect aimed to raise awareness about sustainable living and holistic health.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21, continues to inspire millions worldwide, showcasing yoga’s enduring relevance and its power to bring people together in pursuit of wellness and peace.

