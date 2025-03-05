Internet Kicks Off A Meme Fest After Donald Trump’s ‘Transgenic Mice’ Slip-Up

In his speech, Trump reaffirmed his administration's commitment to eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government.

During his address to Congress, US President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for allegedly spending millions of taxpayer dollars on what he mistakenly called “making mice transgender” instead of “transgenic mice.”

“$8 million for making mice transgender. This is real,” Trump stated, accusing the Biden administration of wasting funds on gender-related research projects overseas.

🚨TRUMP: "$8M for making mice transgender. This is real." 💀 pic.twitter.com/JgxVWsrJY6
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 5, 2025

Trump Moves to Ban Diversity and Inclusion Programs

In his speech, Trump reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government. He emphasized his swift action in removing workers and initiatives that promote such efforts, declaring, “Our country will be ‘woke’ no longer.”

Internet Reacts with Meme Fest

Following Trump’s remarks, social media users quickly seized on the slip-up, turning it into a viral meme fest. JD Vance and Mike Johnson were also trolled for their enthusiastic laughter, with users claiming they had “zero idea either” about what Trump meant.

