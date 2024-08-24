Internet Outage In Pakistan Causes Major Issues For Social Media Users And Freelancers

Social media users and freelancers in Pakistan have been facing difficulties due to disruptions in Internet services. The disruption has caused significant mental stress, particularly for youth who rely on the Internet for their livelihoods.

A substantial number of Pakistani youth have been impacted by slow internet speeds, which have affected their work and resulted in a decline in client engagement. In Karachi, a school student named Ezhaan, who works online after school, is struggling due to the slow internet speed, which has led to the loss of his online clients. He was working on a large project with 60 orders but now faces numerous hurdles.

Another freelancer, Abdul Hai, who depends on the internet for his livelihood, is also experiencing problems. He stated that WhatsApp is not operating properly, making it difficult for him to communicate with his team.

The report also noted that several firms providing work to freelancers have ceased operations in Pakistan due to slow internet speeds. Additionally, Pakistan’s international reputation has been affected because of the internet issues.

Taxpayers are struggling to file their income tax returns due to slow internet, with many complaining that the FBR’s online form was not opening and documents could not be uploaded.

Earlier on August 18, Pakistan’s State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, denied claims that the government was blocking or slowing down internet services. She attributed the slowdown to excessive Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage by the public.

During a press conference, Shaza Fatima stated that steps are being taken to address the internet issues and acknowledged the problems faced by the public due to widespread disruptions. She explained that the spike in VPN usage had created a massive load on internet services, causing the slowdown.

