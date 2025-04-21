In his final days, Pope Francis chose not to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance, a move hailed as a quiet yet powerful message — one that reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to moral clarity and compassion.

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, is being widely praised on social media for what many see as a symbolic act in his final days, opting not to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance during the latter’s visit to the Vatican. Instead, the Pope delegated the diplomatic engagement to his Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Although Francis had resumed some duties following a five-week hospitalization for severe double pneumonia, he chose not to attend the scheduled meeting with Vance on Saturday. That responsibility fell to Cardinal Parolin, who received the American vice president on the Pope’s behalf.

Vatican Statement Emphasizes Shared Values and Global Concerns

In an official statement issued after the meeting, the Vatican said, “During the cordial talks, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, and the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated.”

The statement added that discussions touched on a range of global issues, “There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.”

It concluded with an expression of hope for continued partnership between the Church and the U.S., “Finally, hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.”

Pope Francis Past Tensions With the Trump Administration and Vance

Despite not attending the formal meeting, Pope Francis did have a “brief private encounter” with Vice President Vance on Easter Sunday, the day before his death. By then, the Pope was gravely ill and only intermittently taking up his duties.

The late pontiff had previously spoken out strongly against the immigration policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing proposed mass deportations as “a disgrace” in a January statement.

He also indirectly criticized Vice President Vance in February over the latter’s invocation of the Latin phrase ordo amoris — meaning “order of love” — in a letter to U.S. bishops. Pope Francis responded with a theological clarification, The “true” meaning of ordo amoris, he wrote, is found in “the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan’” and represents “love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”

These statements have contributed to the perception that the Pope’s decision to forgo the meeting with Vance was deliberate and meaningful, prompting praise online for his consistency and moral stance even in his final hours.

JD Vance Responds to the Passing of Pope Francis

In a message posted to social media platform X, Vice President Vance reflected on the Pope’s death, “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

Vance, a convert to Catholicism, was in Rome for a weekend of diplomatic meetings with Vatican officials before departing for India. He concluded his tribute by sharing a link to his favorite homily by Pope Francis — a March 2020 address on fear and faith, delivered during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

