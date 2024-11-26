Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Internet Shut And Nation in Lockdown; What's Happening In Pakistan?

Thousands of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan breached security barricades in Islamabad on Tuesday

Internet Shut And Nation in Lockdown; What’s Happening In Pakistan?

Thousands of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan breached security barricades in Islamabad on Tuesday, clashing with police and paramilitary forces as they marched into the capital. The demonstrators, demanding Khan’s release from prison, were met with tear gas, roadblocks, and warnings of heightened measures as tensions escalated.

Massive Security Measures Amid Rising Tensions

Authorities had enforced a stringent lockdown in the capital, including internet blackouts and road barricades, in an attempt to deter protesters. The situation intensified after Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2022, called on his supporters to march to the parliament.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi permitted protesters to gather on the outskirts of Islamabad but warned of severe consequences if they entered the city center. “If protesters cross the line, security forces are authorized to take action,” Naqvi stated.

The protests coincided with the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who arrived for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Security was further bolstered around key government buildings, including the Supreme Court and parliament.

Protesters in Pakistan Defy Lockdown Measures

The protest convoy, led by Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, departed from Peshawar on Sunday, traveling approximately 180 kilometers toward the capital. Demonstrators aimed to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk, near Pakistan’s parliament.

Despite roadblocks made from shipping containers and a ban on rallies, protesters pushed through to the city’s outskirts by Monday. Along the way, police used tear gas to disperse crowds, and clashes resulted in multiple injuries. Authorities reported that at least one police officer was killed and several injured.

By Tuesday morning, the protesters had breached Islamabad’s limits, gathering at Zero Point, an interchange deep within the city. Videos showed fires and torched police vehicles near the protest sites, with reports of at least five fatalities, including four security personnel and one civilian.

Pakistan’s Government Warns of Stern Action

Interior Minister Naqvi expressed frustration over the escalating violence, stating that security forces had shown restraint despite sustaining injuries. However, he warned that further provocations would lead to decisive action, including the use of live ammunition.

“Rangers could open fire, and there will be no protesters there after five minutes,” Naqvi declared. He added that curfews and military deployment were possible if the situation worsened.

The government has accused Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of inciting unrest, while PTI has claimed protesters were met with excessive force. “Bullets were fired at protesters,” PTI leaders alleged, describing their march as peaceful.

Disruptions Across Pakistan

The protests have triggered widespread disruptions. Schools in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained closed, public transport between cities was suspended, and thousands of Khan’s supporters were detained in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to prevent further escalation.

Despite these measures, PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash declared the protesters’ resolve: “We are determined, and we will reach Islamabad. We will overcome all hurdles one by one.”

Why Are Protesters Marching?

The protests stem from multiple grievances, primarily the detention of Imran Khan, whom supporters consider a victim of political persecution. Demonstrators are also opposing recent constitutional amendments that increase the government’s influence over the judiciary.

Khan’s supporters claim that elections earlier this year were rigged, calling it a “stolen mandate.” Since his removal in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, Khan has accused the Sharif-led government of colluding with the military to oust him from power.

The former cricket star-turned-politician faces numerous criminal charges, including corruption and leaking state secrets. He and his party deny all allegations, asserting that the charges are politically motivated.

ALSO READ: Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

