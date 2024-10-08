Internet Swoons Over Elon Musk’s College Days Photo

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, recently shared his connection to Pennsylvania, recalling his three years at the University of Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, recently shared his connection to Pennsylvania, recalling his three years at the University of Pennsylvania. During this period, Musk completed dual degrees in economics and physics, graduating in 1997. He later launched his first start-up, Zip2, after briefly enrolling in a PhD program at Stanford. Musk’s statements came as he attended a rally with former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Three Years in Pennsylvania

In a recent social media post, Musk informed followers of his time in Pennsylvania, where he lived while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. He stated, “Yup, I lived in Pennsylvania for three years.” Musk graduated from Penn’s College of Arts and Sciences and the Wharton School with degrees in economics and physics.

In 1997, after receiving his dual degrees, Musk started a PhD program in materials science at Stanford University. However, he dropped out just two days later, driven by the potential of the internet. Within that year, Musk launched his first company, Zip2, which he sold four years later for over $300 million.

PAC Support and First and Second Amendments

Musk’s PAC is backing a petition that defends the First and Second Amendments in addition to attending the demonstration. The petition offers a $47 incentive to registered voters who get others to sign it. Musk’s support for issues pertaining to the right to carry weapons and freedom of expression is demonstrated by the petition.

Trump’s Mention of Musk as Potential Appointee

During the event, former President Trump emphasized Musk’s impact in the IT industry and hinted that he would take Musk under consideration for a government efficiency commission post if re-elected. In recent years, Trump and Musk have maintained sporadic connections, with Trump frequently praising Musk’s impact in the tech industry.

Early Career and Academic Path

Musk engaged himself in the study of economics and physics at the University of Pennsylvania, where he started his path from student to tech tycoon. Musk's first business, Zip2, was founded after he temporarily pursued a PhD, demonstrating his faith in the internet's ability to change lives.

