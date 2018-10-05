Meng Hongwei, the president of Interpol has allegedly been missing after he went to China. The news of his disappearance came during a weeklong public holiday in China. A report by a French daily named Le Monde said on Friday that this is not the first time a high-ranking Chinese official living outside the country has disappeared.

The international Criminal Political Investigation (Interpol) chief Meng Hongwei allegedly went missing on Friday, October 5, after he went to China. According to a French official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed that Meng Hongwei’s wife reported that he went missing on Friday. The 64-year-old was elected as the president of Interpol in November 2016. His term was due till 2020. The official said Meng had left France and had arrived in China at the end of September. Since then, there has been no update on him.

The breakthrough came to light during a weeklong public holiday in China. So far, in Beijing, foreign and public security ministers have not reacted to Meng’s disappearance, as reported by international news agency Reuters. French police have told Reuters that there is an investigation going in France about his disappearance, what has been termed as a “worrying disappearance”.



Meng Hongwei was a Vice Miniter of public security in China. Besides that, he also served as the Vice-chairman of the national narcotics control commission and also is a senior Communist Party official in China.

Meanwhile, the rights groups have enunciated concern over his disappearance by claiming that Beijing might use his position at the body to go after dissidents abroad.

People are arrested during a temporary stay in China, are also deprived of their freedom and are often interrogated for a perennial period, Le Monde report said.

