Amid the latest military flare-up between Ukraine and Russia, the latter issued a list of demands to NATO. One of the demands made by Russia was to limit NATO expansion and not grant membership to Ukraine.

Advisors to the heads of states and governments of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, met on Wednesday in Paris under the Normandy format and called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The officials reaffirmed that the Minsk agreements signed in 2014 are the basis of the work of the Normandy format, the four-party diplomatic group which was set up to resolve the conflict in the Donbas region. According to an anonymous aide of the French President, cited by AFP, the talks were about resolving the separatist fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014, and not the threat of a Russian invasion.

Amid the latest military flare-up between Ukraine and Russia, the latter, in December, issued a list of demands to NATO. One of the demands made by Russia was to limit NATO expansion and not grant membership to Ukraine. At the June 2021 Brussels Summit, NATO leaders reiterated the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Ukraine would become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP). The MAP is akin to a rite of passage that aspiring countries have to go through in order to gain NATO membership. Ukraine being a NATO member will prove to be a strategic failure for Russia.

An imminent invasion threat and subsequent negotiation for a ceasefire may very likely be what Russia desires. A ceasefire will act as a bargaining chip for Russia and allow it to build pressure against NATO granting partial or full membership to Ukraine. It is noteworthy that key NATO members and parties to the Normandy Format, France and Germany, had strongly opposed the erstwhile US President, George Bush’s push for granting MAP status to Ukraine and Georgia in 2008. Both the countries share a land border with Russia.

Russia has made constant efforts to keep the existing buffer zone between itself and NATO member states intact. Currently, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Norway are the few nations that share land borders with Russia and are full-fledged NATO members. Finland, despite being an EU member state, has maintained military non-alliance and kept itself out of NATO.

In 2009, the US cancelled plans for the deployment of missile defence systems in Poland and the Czech Republic after Russia threatened retaliation with “military-technical methods.” Russia claimed that the missile system targeted its nuclear arsenal. The latest plans of such deployment of weapon systems in eastern Europe have also attracted fierce opposition from Russia.