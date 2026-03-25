Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons? Donald Trump Claims Major Nuke Deal Amid Iran War Talks, Hints at Strait of Hormuz Oil ‘Gift’

Amid intensifying efforts to end the ongoing Iran war, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Tehran has agreed to never develop nuclear weapons, a potential breakthrough in high-stakes nuclear negotiations that could reshape the conflict.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described the alleged commitment as a major concession. He said, “I don’t want to say in advance, but they’ve agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The remarks come at a time when Washington is pushing for strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program as part of a broader deal to halt hostilities that began on February 28. While Trump has expressed optimism about progress, officials and analysts remain cautious, noting that Tehran has publicly denied ongoing negotiations and that key details of any potential “no-nuke” understanding remain unclear.

Trump Hints at Major Iran Oil Concession Linked to Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump said Iran had offered what he called a “very significant concession to the United States, suggesting it could be connected to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route.

The waterway handles a large portion of the world’s energy shipments, making any disruption highly impactful. Ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have already heightened fears of supply shocks and market instability, with Washington facing continued challenges in ensuring the route remains secure.

Trump Reveals Iran’s ‘Oil and Gas’ Offer, Calls It a Major Non-Nuclear Concession

Trump called the reported “gift” from Iran a positive development but did not share specific details about it.

“They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” he said. “It wasn’t nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did.”

Trump Claims US ‘Won’ Iran Conflict, Signals Ongoing Talks for Deal

BREAKING PRESIDENT TRUMP: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 The WAR in IRAN has been WON. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news. pic.twitter.com/n6Wjj6OQgb — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 24, 2026







The President reiterated his view that the United States has effectively already prevailed in its conflict with Iran, adding that Pete Hegseth appeared unhappy with how quickly the situation was resolved.

“Pete didn’t want it to be settled,” Trump remarked.

Even as questions remain over the reported “gift,” Trump suggested that diplomatic efforts are actively underway. He said US officials are in touch with key figures in Tehran and claimed that Iranian leaders are keen to strike a deal to end the conflict.

“We’re talking to the right people and they want to make a deal so badly,” he said, offering no further details.

Also Read: Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports