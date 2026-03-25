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Home > World News > Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

Iran has allowed limited passage through the Strait of Hormuz but blocked US- and Israel-linked vessels.

Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 02:24:02 IST

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Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

Iran has recently written to member states of the IMO, stating that non-hostile vessels may continue passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as long as those vessels coordinate with relevant Iranian authorities. The letter was sent in the context of increasing tensions across the region.

This information is coming to light during a period when the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war has severely impacted global flows of energy. Nearly 20 % of all global shipments of oil and processed natural gas pass through the Straits of Hormuz, and these shipments have practically come to a halt. The aforementioned situation has created significant concerns of supply shortfalls and volatility in global markets.

Restrictions On US, Israel-Linked Ships

In the letter sent to the IMOs, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has outlined Iran’s stance, as well as its actions, in regards to the strategic waterway. As reported, Iran asserts that it has undertaken, and will continue to undertake, the necessary and proportional steps to prevent the aggressors and their supporters from utilizing the Strait of Hormuz for offensive actions directed against Iran.

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Iran has indicated that not every vessel will be treated the same according to communications from Tehran; they have advised that vessels associated with the U.S., Israel, or “other participants in aggression” do not have the right to conduct innocent or non-hostile passage through this vital shipping route.

Oil Flow Disrupted

The Strait of Hormuz is still an essential chokepoint to the global economy, and it is particularly crucial for transporting energy, and any disruption at this location would have an immediate impact worldwide. The position taken by Iran demonstrates that they are attempting to restrict access while providing qualified passage for non-threatening vessels.

The report has not yet been verified independently; however, Reuters has not been able to confirm both the existence of the letter or the events described in Iran’s report at this time.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), based in London, is the UN organization tasked with ensuring the safe and secure operation of global shipping and protecting the marine environment. It includes 176 member states and is a major forum for coordination of maritime policy in crisis situations like the present one.

Also Read: ‘They Gave Us A Present’: Donald Trump Claims Iran’s ‘Very Big’ Oil Concession While Confirming Active Negotiations Over Strait Of Hormuz    

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Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warstrait of hormuz

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Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

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Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

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Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed
Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed
Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed
Iran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz With Conditions, Says US And Israel-Linked Vessels Are Not Allowed

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