Saturday, April 12, 2025
Iran and US Kick Off Indirect Nuclear Talks in Oman

Iran and the United States began indirect talks on Saturday in Oman to try and ease growing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran and the United States began indirect talks on Saturday in Oman to try and ease growing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the Associated Press reported. The talks come just days after US President Donald Trump warned of military action against Tehran if no deal is reached. Iran, on its part, has suggested that it might go after a nuclear weapon if pushed too far.

Behind Closed Doors in Oman

U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day before. Not long after, Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi was seen meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, reports suggest.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that indirect talks had begun.“These talks will be held at a location planned by the Omani host, with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in the halls and sides, conveying their points of view and positions to each other through the Omani Foreign Minister,” Baghaei wrote in a post on X.

He later appeared on Iranian state TV and made it clear that Iran is giving diplomacy a chance—but not at the expense of its national interests.

“The objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear — we have only one goal, and that is to safeguard Iran’s national interests,” he said, according to AP. “We are giving a genuine and honest opportunity to diplomacy, so that through dialogue, we can move forward on the nuclear issue on one hand, and more importantly for us, the lifting of sanctions.”

“Look, this is just a beginning. So it is natural that, at this stage, both sides will present their foundational positions through the Omani mediator. Therefore, we do not expect this round of negotiations to be lengthy”, Baghaei reportedly said.

What’s at Stake?

While there’s still no official word from the U.S. about the talks, Iran’s side seems cautiously optimistic, reports say. Speaking to reporters, Araghchi suggested the discussions will focus strictly on the nuclear issue—at least for now.

“If there is sufficient will on both sides, we will decide on a timetable,” Araghchi reportedly said, adding, “What is clear now is that the negotiations are indirect… and will be conducted with the necessary will to reach an agreement that is on an equal footing and leads to securing the national interests of the Iranian people.”

