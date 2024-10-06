‘Iran Attack’ Trends As Israel Escalates Airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza

As the geopolitical conflict between Israel and Palestine draws closer to its one-year anniversary, the tensions in the regions continue to rise. Late Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched fresh airstrikes targeting multiple areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs, specifically the Saint Therese and Burj al-Barajneh regions, Lebanese state media confirmed. These strikes followed a wave of continuous Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. The airstrikes included one described as particularly “violent.” Lebanese security sources reported that Israeli operations in the Dahiyeh area since Friday have obstructed rescue efforts at a previous attack site from Thursday night.

Hezbollah Strikes Back

In retaliation, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli military base near Haifa late Sunday. This marked the third attack on military positions in the northern region within a single day. According to the Times of Israel, the rocket strike injured five people and caused significant damage to surrounding properties. Israeli police confirmed the casualties and reported damage to nearby buildings.

Israeli Military Expands Evacuation Orders

As tensions continue to rise, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) imposed a “closed military zone” around three border towns: Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia. Additionally, on Sunday, new evacuation orders were issued for several areas in southern Lebanon, with Israeli military spokespersons warning residents of 25 southern Lebanese towns to move north, beyond the Awali River, in an effort to protect civilians from the ongoing conflict.

First Strikes in Tripoli

On Saturday, Israel expanded its military operations in Lebanon, launching strikes in Tripoli, a northern city largely untouched by previous conflicts. A strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the area resulted in the deaths of a Hamas member, his wife, and their two children. Palestinian media identified the Hamas leader as Saeed Atallah, a prominent figure in the group’s armed wing.

Concerns Raised by UN Peacekeeping Force

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed alarm at Israel’s increasing military operations close to UN positions in southern Lebanon. On Sunday, UNIFIL described these activities as a “dangerous development,” urgently reminding all parties of their obligations to safeguard UN personnel and facilities. Irish President Michael D. Higgins condemned the IDF’s actions, calling it “outrageous” that the UN mission was allegedly “threatened.”

Casualty Count in Lebanon and Gaza

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, over 2,000 people have been killed during nearly a year of escalating conflict, with the majority of deaths occurring within the past two weeks. The ministry confirmed that 23 people lost their lives in attacks on Saturday alone.

Simultaneously, the situation in Gaza has worsened dramatically. Gaza’s health ministry reported on Sunday that Israel’s military campaign in the region, which began on October 7, has claimed the lives of over 41,870 Palestinians, with 97,166 injured. It is feared that many more remain buried beneath rubble in devastated areas.

Intensified Military Actions in Gaza

In northern Gaza, Israel launched its most significant ground offensive since the start of the conflict. Tanks were deployed to surround Jabalia, the region’s largest refugee camp. Israeli airstrikes also targeted a mosque in Deir al-Balah, killing 24 people, many of whom were displaced civilians. The IDF justified the strike, claiming the mosque was being used as a Hamas command center.

Israel issued a new evacuation order for the northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are still residing. Israeli military leaflets dropped in the area warned of dangerous combat zones and urged civilians to seek safety in southern Gaza. Despite the warnings, residents report that there is no safe haven, as Israeli airstrikes continue across both northern and southern areas of Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis in Mawasi

In the southern Gaza region, Palestinians have been directed to seek refuge in al-Mawasi, a designated “humanitarian area” that is now home to over a million displaced individuals. Conditions in Mawasi are dire, with insufficient food, water, and medical services. Aid organizations report that they are struggling to meet even the most basic needs of the overcrowded population, which continues to swell as more people flee from northern areas.

Lebanon Faces Displacement Crisis

As Israel’s strikes escalate, Lebanon is grappling with a large-scale displacement crisis. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that the country is witnessing an unprecedented wave of displacement, with over 1.2 million people—nearly a quarter of the Lebanese population—being forced to flee their homes. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) added that 20,000 Palestinian refugees had been displaced due to Israeli strikes on camps in Lebanon. Lebanon’s Ministry of Education reported that 40% of schoolchildren are now displaced, and the start of the academic year has been postponed indefinitely.

Diplomatic Reactions and Global Protests

Israel’s military operations have sparked diplomatic tensions globally. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to arms supplies to Israel, a move that was met with an angry rebuttal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “As Israel fights forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized nations should stand firmly with us,” Netanyahu declared.

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in major cities worldwide, including London, Paris, and New York, demanding an end to the violence in Gaza. Protesters in London numbered approximately 40,000, while similar protests were seen across cities such as Sydney and Rome. The international community continues to grapple with the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which shows no signs of abating.