Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen launched two missiles towards Israel on Friday, with one missile intercepted by the Israeli military.

Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

A man walks on the rubble of a building destroyed by U.S. air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen April 27, 2025. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah


The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen launched two missiles towards Israel on Friday, with one missile intercepted by the Israeli military, while the other’s interception is still under review, The Associated Press reported, citing military reports.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, targetting Israel’s Ramat David airbase and the Tel Aviv area, the report said. Following the launches, alarms were triggered in several regions of Israel, though there have been no reports of damage or casualties. According to the report, the Israeli military confirmed that it successfully intercepted the first missile and was assessing the results of the interception of the second missile.

This escalation comes as the U.S. continues to ramp up military operations in Yemen against the Houthis, with President Donald Trump having ordered large-scale strikes in March aimed at diminishing the group’s capabilities. These strikes, seen as the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since Trump’s administration took office, focussed on deterring attacks by the Houthis on Red Sea shipping lanes.

The Houthis have, for their part, reportedly said their missile attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea are in solidarity with Palestinians in the backdrop of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. In a statement, the group pledged to expand its attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza, which began two months ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Attacks from Its Territory Amid Rising Tensions

Filed under

Houthi group Israeli military Yemeni Houthis

The recent inauguration o

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh an

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...
newsx

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...
Reform UK, the hard-right

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins
newsx

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES...
Microsoft has announced a

Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple In Digha

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price Revealed

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES 2025

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES...

Entertainment

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After