Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen launched two missiles towards Israel on Friday, with one missile intercepted by the Israeli military.

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen launched two missiles towards Israel on Friday, with one missile intercepted by the Israeli military, while the other’s interception is still under review, The Associated Press reported, citing military reports.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, targetting Israel’s Ramat David airbase and the Tel Aviv area, the report said. Following the launches, alarms were triggered in several regions of Israel, though there have been no reports of damage or casualties. According to the report, the Israeli military confirmed that it successfully intercepted the first missile and was assessing the results of the interception of the second missile.

This escalation comes as the U.S. continues to ramp up military operations in Yemen against the Houthis, with President Donald Trump having ordered large-scale strikes in March aimed at diminishing the group’s capabilities. These strikes, seen as the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since Trump’s administration took office, focussed on deterring attacks by the Houthis on Red Sea shipping lanes.

The Houthis have, for their part, reportedly said their missile attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea are in solidarity with Palestinians in the backdrop of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. In a statement, the group pledged to expand its attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza, which began two months ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Attacks from Its Territory Amid Rising Tensions