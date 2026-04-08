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Home > World News > Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth called Operation Epic Fury a historic U.S. victory, stating Iran requested a ceasefire after its military was decimated and rendered combat-ineffective. The campaign showcased U.S. strategic dominance, reshaping regional power and limiting Iran’s offensive capabilities.

Iran Begged for Ceasefire After Operation Epic Fury, Pentagon Chief Says
Iran Begged for Ceasefire After Operation Epic Fury, Pentagon Chief Says

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 8, 2026 19:05:27 IST

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Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

Iran Begged for Ceasefire After Operation Epic Fury, Says Pentagon Chief

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday praised the United States’ military campaign in the Middle East, describing Operation Epic Fury as a “historic and overwhelming victory” that left Iran’s military severely weakened. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth emphasized that Iran itself sought a ceasefire following the operation, highlighting the decisive impact of U.S. forces.

“President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it…Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield…Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran’s military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come,” Hegseth said. The statement underlines the Pentagon’s view that the U.S. achieved a level of dominance that significantly limited Iran’s ability to conduct offensive operations in the near term.

According to Hegseth, the operation was not only a tactical success but also a strategic one. It sent a clear message regarding U.S. military capabilities and resolve, while simultaneously reshaping the regional balance of power. The Secretary of Defense argued that the decisive nature of the campaign forced Iran to request the ceasefire, a development he described as both unprecedented and significant in recent military history.

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Operation Epic Fury: A Decisive Blow to Iran’s Military

During the briefing, Hegseth highlighted the comprehensive scope of the military operation. “Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran’s military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come,” he said, stressing that the campaign successfully targeted key infrastructure, command units, and operational capabilities. The Secretary also noted that U.S. forces maintained precise coordination throughout the operation, ensuring minimal collateral damage while achieving maximum strategic effect.

The Pentagon chief framed the operation as a culmination of prior efforts to strengthen American preparedness and project power in the region. “President Trump forged this moment,” Hegseth reiterated, linking the operation’s success to broader political and military planning. He emphasized that the ceasefire was not offered by the United States but instead requested by Iran, highlighting the perceived imbalance of power following the operation.

Hegseth’s comments reinforce the administration’s stance that U.S. military actions in the region have produced tangible results, crippling adversarial capabilities and ensuring a temporary strategic advantage. The Pentagon maintains that these developments will shape negotiations, regional security policies, and the balance of power in the Middle East for years to come.

With Agency Inputs.

Also Read: JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

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Tags: Iran ceasefiremiddle east conflictOperation Epic Furypete hegseth

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Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

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Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

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Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’
Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’
Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’
Iran Begged For Ceasefire’ Says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dubs Operation Epic Fury ‘Historic And Overwhelming Victory’

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