A statement released by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said that two of its border guards were freed from the terror organisation ‘Jaish ul-Adl’ in a successful surgical strike conducted in Pakistan. as per media reports, these two were among the 12 soldiers kidnapped in 2018, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory. The IRGC in an official statement on Wednesday said that a successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago.

The Jaish ul-Adl organization has declared a terrorist organization by Tehran. It is aimed at waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government and says it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran. On October 16, 2018, the terrorist outfit had kidnapped 12 IRGC guards and kept in Pakistani territory on the border between the two countries.

The military officials following the disturbing developments formed a joint committee between two countries to free the guards. Earlier Pakistani Army rescued four on March 21, 2019, and five of the 12 soldiers were released in November 2018. Jaish ul-Adl is the Pakistan-based radical Wahhabi terrorist group involved in staging cross-border attacks into southeast Iran from southwest Pakistan. In Feb 2019, the outfit also claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s paramilitary base. This deadly attack left dozens of IRGC members killed and wounded after their bus came under terrorist attack in the province.

During the 1980s relations between Shia-majority Iran and Sunni-majority Pakistan became greatly strained due to arising sectarian tension. Pakistani Shia Muslims claimed about being systematically distrimabted and treated unequally under the Sunni-biased Islamization program being imposed throughout Pakistan during General Zia-Ul-Haq regime.