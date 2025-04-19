According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, a third round of negotiations will be held next Saturday in Muscat, with Oman serving as a mediator.

A second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program wrapped up in Rome on Saturday, with Iran’s top negotiator saying there had been “movement forward”, CNN reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff led their respective delegations in what was described as a four-hour negotiation session, the report said, adding that the two sides continued to communicate indirectly through Omani mediation, just as they had during the first round in Muscat a week ago.

“I can say that there is movement forward. We’ve reached better understanding and agreement on some principles and goals in these Rome negotiations,” Araghchi told reporters following the talks, according to CNN.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, a third round of negotiations will be held next Saturday in Muscat, with Oman again taking up the role of mediator. Talks between technical experts -also in Oman – are scheduled to begin this Wednesday, the report said.

The discussions are taking place amid increased international concern over Iran’s seemingly advancing uranium enrichment program. Washington wants Tehran to stop enriching uranium at levels the U.S. believes are aimed at producing nuclear weapons. Tehran, for its part, has maintained that its program is peaceful but has sought sanctions relief in return for any compromises.

The talks come at a time when the U.S. has resumed the “maximum pressure” strategy under President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term.

“I’m not in a rush to do it because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death,” Trump said Thursday, according to CNN. “I’d like to see that, that’s my first option. If there’s a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran.”

Before Saturday’s talks in Rome, Witkoff met with Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea in Paris, the CNN report said.

Meanwhile, Iran has also been engaging other global players, including key ally Russia. Araghchi visited Moscow earlier this week and met with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and reportedly said he expected Russia to maintain a “supportive” role in any future agreement.

Meanwhile, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has called the talks “in a very crucial” stage. “We know we don’t have much time,” he said, according to CNN.

In another development, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud visited Tehran, marking one of the highest-level trips by a Saudi official in decades. A source told CNN the visit was aimed at improving Saudi-Iranian ties and potentially contributing toward regional peace efforts.

