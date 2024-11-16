Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied reports that Tehran's United Nations envoy had met U.S. billionaire Elon Musk

Iran Denies Alleged Meeting Between UN Envoy And Elon Musk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied reports that Tehran’s United Nations envoy had met U.S. billionaire Elon Musk in a recent interview given to state television. The denial follows claims from the New York Times, reporting that Musk had met Iran’s ambassador to the UN on Monday.

Fake Story By American Media

Araqchi dismissed the report as a “fabricated story by American media,” suggesting that the motivation behind such a claim was open to speculation. He emphasized that the meeting was never authorized by Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on such matters.

“This was a fabricated story by American media, and the motives behind this can also be speculated,” Araqchi stated, reinforcing an earlier denial from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He added, “In my opinion, the American media’s fabrication about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran’s representative is a form of testing the waters to see if the ground for such a move exists.”

Iran Awaits New U.S. Policy Clarity

Araqchi also stated Iran is waiting for clarification from the new U.S. administration about what exactly it wants before making any changes to the policies of Iran. “We are still waiting for the new U.S. administration to clarify its policies, and based on that, we will adjust our own policies. Right now, it is neither the time for such meetings nor is it appropriate,” Araqchi said.
Ready to Confront or Cooperate over Nuclear Issues

Amind continuing tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araqchi warned that Iran is prepared for either confrontation or cooperation regarding its nuclear program. “That path will be sensitive and complex,” he said. “In regards to our nuclear ambition, we will have firm positions.”.

“Our nuclear path in the following year will be sensitive and complicated, and we are ready to face or cooperate, said Araqchi.

The Nuclear Deal and Its Shifting Significance

Araqchi also mentioned the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. in 2018. Araqchi said that both may keep referring to this agreement during the negotiations, but conceded that from Iran’s point of view the agreement is no longer what it once was.

“If negotiations start, the nuclear deal can be used as a reference, but it has lost its earlier meaning. We have to arrive at a practical agreement,” he said.

