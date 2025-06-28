Iran Holds Mass Funeral For Generals, Scientists Killed By Israel, Thousands Mourn In Tehran

Iran on Saturday held funeral prayers for at least 16 scientists and 10 senior commanders who were killed during the 12-day war with Israel.

The state media reported funerals were held for several senior army officers, including armed forces chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards commander General Hossein Salami, and Guards Aerospace Force chief General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Iran Holds Funerals For 60 People Killed In War

The coffins of the deceased were brought to Tehran’s Azadi Square. The coffins were adorned with their pictures and rose petals and flowers.

Visuals emerging from tehran showed crowds waving Iranian flags.

According to the state TV funeral was held for a total of 60 people killed in the war with Israel. These included four women and four children. The funeral procession was called a funeral for the “Martyrs of Power.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior figures, including advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, also attended the funeral.

Iran-Israel War

Israel recently launched a military offensive against Iran, claiming that the airstrikes aimed to prevent Tehran from developing its nuclear weapons. Israel is the only country in the Middle East possessing nuclear weapons.

Iran has long denied it is developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran has always maintained that it is enriching uranium for civilian use, like nuclear power generation.

During the 12-day war, Israel killed 610 people in iran, according to its health ministry. These include 13 children, 49 women, 11 scientists and 30 military officers.

