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Home > World News > Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland

Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland

Pakistan appeared to face an awkward moment after Iran said talks with the United States in Switzerland on Friday are “not confirmed for now,” contradicting an earlier announcement by PM Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif had announced that Pakistan, alongside Qatar, would host an official US-Iran signing ceremony and begin technical-level talks on June 19.

Iran casts doubt on US talks in Switzerland after Pakistan announced deal ceremony; Sharif deletes post. Photo: AI
Iran casts doubt on US talks in Switzerland after Pakistan announced deal ceremony; Sharif deletes post. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 14:01 IST

Iran has left Pakistan embarrassed as Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday said that the talks between Iran and the United States on Friday in Switzerland are not confirmed for now. Pakistan PM had to hurriedly delete his social media post in which he had announced that Islamabad would host an official US-Iran signing ceremony in Switzerland on June 19. Shehbaz Sharif, in the post, had said that Pakistan, with the support of co-mediator the State of Qatar, will host the official ceremony as scheduled on 19 June 2026 in Switzerland, to commemorate this landmark event and commence with the technical level talks.

However, Esmaeil Baghaei said, “The Friday meeting was confirmed until a few hours ago, but when it was decided that the presidents of the two sides would sign the agreement, it was decided to pause consideration of the Friday meeting for now.” 

Iran-US Peace Deal Signing In Switzerland

However, the Swiss government said on Thursday that the initial talks between the United States and Iran are planned at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, 

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“As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement.

“No further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US and Iran released the text of an interim agreement their presidents have signed to end their war on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments.

Trump At G7 Meeting

Trump, attending the G7 with other leaders in France, also withdrew at least one of his stated rationales for attacking Iran in the first place, saying it would be “unfair” for Tehran not to have ballistic missiles, having previously vowed to obliterate them.

“We’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement,” Trump said of Iran at a press conference. “I don’t want them to. I want them to honor the agreement.” He also called Iranians “smart people” as US and Iranian negotiators work on a permanent truce over the coming 60 days, which Trump said he hoped would usher in peace in the Middle East and lower oil prices.

Earlier, he had said, “If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?”

Also Read: US-Iran 14-Point Deal: What Is In Pakistan Mediated Peace Agreement? Explained

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Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland
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Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland
Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland
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