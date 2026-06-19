Iran Is Finished, They Get No Money: Trump Reaffirms Support for MOU. 60-Day Negotiation Period Begins

US IRAN DEAL: US President Trump is standing by the framework deal he just signed with Iran, a move that kicks off a negotiation period aimed at finally ending this long conflict. In an interview with Axios’s Marc Caputo on Thursday, Trump faced a tough question: Did this new memorandum of understanding actually measure up to his earlier vow to force Iran into “unconditional surrender”? Trump didn’t hesitate. “But really, probably is unconditional surrender,” he said. “I think so.” This 14-point agreement sets off 60 days of negotiations. The discussions focus on Iran’s nuclear program and who controls the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping route that’s stayed blocked since fighting began.

Trump Defends Iran Deal

Trump Says Tehran Has No Choice but to Accept Terms

Trump also used the interview to praise the U.S. Navy’s efforts in the Strait. He pointed to the blockade that’s cut off Iranian ports from the outside world, stalling oil shipments through the area. “We have the most powerful military in the world by far,” he said. “Who else could have done a blockade like that? I did a naval blockade where not one ship was able to get through. Some tried. Didn’t last very long.”

Several GOP lawmakers have raised concerns about provisions included in the MOU to lift sanctions on Iran and create a $300 billion reconstruction fund for the country. History has shown that handing billions of dollars over to theocratic lunatics who intend to kill us isn’t a wise move,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) expressed on Thursday “thoughtful scepticism” about the president’s plan to approve the Keystone XL pipeline. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned Thursday whether the president is getting sound advice regarding his plan to approve the Keystone XL pipeline.

In posts on the Truth Social platform on Friday morning, the president has reiterated his backing of the MOU.

He wrote that the War has reduced Iran! It doesn’t anymore have an Air Force, a Navy, anti-aircraft equipment, Radar, or anything but practically nothing, and yet the Democrats insist that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? What kind of people are some of them? How can some people be so stupid??” Trump followed up in another post, saying Tehran was “FINISHED.” He wrote: “We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did.” “They are FINISHED! We will play out the 60 days. They do not receive any money, no ten cents!”

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