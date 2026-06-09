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Home > World News > Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’

Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’

US President Donald Trump reportedly issued a stern warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after renewed missile exchanges between Israel and Iran threatened to escalate tensions in the Middle East. According to reports, Trump cautioned Netanyahu that continued military action could leave Israel isolated, leading to the cancellation of a major planned Israeli strike on Iran.

Trump warns Netanyahu over Israel-Iran escalation, halts major strike plan as Middle East tensions rise sharply. Photo: AI
Trump warns Netanyahu over Israel-Iran escalation, halts major strike plan as Middle East tensions rise sharply. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 07:49 IST

US President Donald Trump reportedly gave a sharp warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a fresh round of missile exchanges between Israel and Iran raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. According to Axios, Trump told Netanyahu on Monday, “Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.” The warning came as Israeli officials told the outlet that Netanyahu had been preparing what would have been Israel’s most intense bombardment of Iran since April. However, the planned military operation was reportedly called off following Trump’s intervention.

Missile Exchange Between Iran And Israel

The latest tensions followed Iran’s launch of a wave of missiles at Israel over the weekend. Tehran said the strikes were in response to Israeli attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

As the situation threatened to spiral further, Trump publicly urged both countries to end military operations. Writing on Truth Social on Monday, the US President issued a blunt message, warning that both sides must “immediately stop shooting.”

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Shortly afterward, both Israel and Iran indicated they were willing to return to peace arrangement. However, each side maintained that it reserved the right to resume attacks if provoked.

Trump-Netanyahu Relationship Under Strain

Trump had already sought to underscore his position in the US-Israel relationship a day earlier.

Speaking to the Financial Times on Sunday, he said, “I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

The remarks followed reports that the White House had recently leaked details of an angry exchange between Trump and Netanyahu. According to those reports, Trump described the Israeli leader as “crazy,” suggested that he did not know what he was doing, and told him that “everybody hates you now.”

The latest warning highlights growing strains between Trump and Netanyahu as efforts continue to pursue peace negotiations involving Iran.

Iran Follows Through on Retaliation Threat

Before the Beirut strike, Tehran had warned that it would retaliate if Israel attacked targets in Lebanon.

Following the Israeli operation, Iran acted on that threat and launched missiles toward Israel.

Axios reported that Trump spoke with Netanyahu on Sunday evening and urged him not to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack. However, Netanyahu reportedly ignored that request.

In response to the escalating situation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced military operations against Iranian targets.

“The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran,” the IDF said in a statement on Sunday.

Among the locations targeted was an Iranian petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, located in the country’s southwest.

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’
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Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’

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Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’
Trump’s Brutal Warning Leaves Netanyahu Isolated, Bibi Forced To Back Down, ‘You’ll Be On Your Own’
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