Iran Launches Over 150 Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel

In a major escalation in the Middle East, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles towards Israel late Saturday night, according to a confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The attack marks one of the most significant direct assaults by Iran on Israeli territory in recent years.

The IDF took to its official X handle to issue a stark warning: “All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles.” The tweet came shortly after reports emerged of air raid sirens blaring across multiple regions in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and southern areas near the Negev Desert.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.