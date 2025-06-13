Live Tv
Home > World > Iran Launches Over 150 Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel

Iran Launches Over 150 Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel

Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in a major escalation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed late Saturday. The IDF tweeted, “All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 00:37:54 IST

In a major escalation in the Middle East, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles towards Israel late Saturday night, according to a confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The attack marks one of the most significant direct assaults by Iran on Israeli territory in recent years.

The IDF took to its official X handle to issue a stark warning: “All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles.” The tweet came shortly after reports emerged of air raid sirens blaring across multiple regions in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and southern areas near the Negev Desert.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

