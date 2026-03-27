Iran Mobilises Over 1 Million Fighters Amid Donald Trump’s Claims Of Ongoing Talks And Gifts, Raising Fears Of Ground War: Report

Reports from tehran’s Tasneem news agency say that Iran has assembled a force of over one million fighters. As tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to increase, this huge concentration of military assets raises concerns about the potential for an extensive ground conflict on the West Asian continent.

The enormous build-up of troops consists of both regular forces and irregular or paramilitary forces, as well as militant affiliates. It is widely believed that Iran is preparing for a drawn-out and very serious confrontational posture should the situation escalate out of control, while the continued state of hostilities between Iran and the United States, Israel and the surrounding nations compounds this concern.

Preparation for Ground Conflict

The intelligence suggests that Iran’s strategy at this time is to prepare for the likelihood of ground invasion by the United States. Many officials and analysts have commented that the sheer magnitude of the troop build-up indicates a serious Iranian intent to deter any additional direct military action from either the United States or any of its allies, while at the same time demonstrating Iran’s readiness to respond with extreme force if given no other choice.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to maintain that negotiations with Iran are ongoing. The President stated that ongoing attempts are being made by the United States to communicate with “the right people” in Iran, and that diplomatic efforts will remain viable until hostilities reach a point where military escalation takes precedence and effectively closes off diplomatic considerations.

Iran Pushes Back on Negotiations

As per reports, Iran has rejected assertions that negotiations with the United States are moving along quickly, and has made statements to that effect. The two countries do not trust each other and it is also unclear what a potential deal between them would entail.

As if things weren’t bad enough already, a lot more fighting and threats to fight has taken place in the region. As a result of military, naval, and aerial activity becoming more frequent, many have begun to feel that this conflict has the potential to expand into a wider conflict between countries in this part of the world.

Ground War Could Escalate Casualties

If there were an invasion on land, this would represent a major escalation from what has happened thus far (mostly air and sea). The number of casualties would be much higher than they are now because of the increased combativeness expected on both sides if this were to occur and it would likely result in a prolonged engagement.

The impact on oil supplies and trade routes is also creating growing concern around the world. If the Strait of Hormuz were to be disrupted by an act of aggression by one or more of the conflicting parties or the United States and its coalition partners, this would have significant repercussions on global energy markets and the world’s economy.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks