Iran Plans to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes: What That Could Mean for the World and India

In response to the recent US military strikes on its nuclear sites, Iran’s parliament has voted in favour of shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — one of the most important oil routes in the world.

But this isn’t final yet. The Supreme National Security Council, which is Iran’s top security body, still has to give the green light. That’s what Major General Kowsari, a senior member of parliament’s security committee, confirmed.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Big Deal

This narrow stretch of water may not look like much on a map, but the Strait of Hormuz is crucial. It connects the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world and is the main route for moving oil and gas from the Middle East.

Around 20% of the world’s daily oil — that’s about 17 million barrels — goes through this one waterway. On top of that, a third of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) also passes through it.

That means if anything blocks the strait, it could mess with oil and gas supplies all over the globe — and fast.

What Could Happen If Iran Closes It

If Iran actually follows through and shuts down the strait, it could cause serious disruptions.

The spike in oil prices, simultaneous hits to supply chains, and the worldwide economic repercussions could be enormous.

Yes, alternative pipeline routes have been made by countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but they have a very limited capacity of 2.6 million barrels per day, grossly insufficient when compared to traffic through Hormuz.

Since the strait is so narrow and sensitive, even small threats could lead to a big military response. The US Fifth Fleet operating in the region would probably very quickly intervene to ensure safe shipping.

Effects That May Bear On India

India has been trying to diversify from where it gets its supplies of crude oil, including purchasing from Russia and other Arab countries. But a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz will impact India majorly.

Why? Because an increase in global oil prices means India pays more for the same. This can push up fuel prices, food prices, and squeeze the economy overall.

Speaking to India Today TV, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there’s no reason to panic right now. He said energy supplies are still under control, even with the conflict heating up.

Can Iran Really Do It?

Technically, Iran doesn’t have the legal right to block the strait. It’s considered international waters. So if they try, it would have to be through military force — something that would trigger a serious response.

And here’s the twist: Iran also uses the strait to ship its own oil. There’s a major export terminal at Jask, right at the edge of the strait. So if Iran blocks it, they hurt their own economy too.

The Risk for Iran And Its Allies

Closing the strait wouldn’t just hurt global markets — it could also cause problems for Iran itself, especially with big buyers like China.

China buys more Iranian oil than anyone else, and it’s backed Iran at the UN Security Council more than once. But if Iran takes things too far, even China might find it hard to stand by them.

So for now, the world is watching to see what Iran’s top leadership decides. If the Strait of Hormuz is shut down, the impact won’t just stay in the Middle East — it’ll be felt across the globe.

