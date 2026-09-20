LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

The UNGA gathering could provide an opportunity for diplomatic contacts, although there is no confirmed agreement for a direct meeting between Pezeshkian and Donald Trump.

Pezeshkian's visit comes amid the continuing US-Iran conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a way to end the war. (IMAGE: X)
Pezeshkian's visit comes amid the continuing US-Iran conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a way to end the war. (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 20:26 IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, after Washington approved visas for him, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other members of Tehran’s core delegation. The visit comes as the US-Iran conflict continues, with both sides also involved in intermittent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

Why Is Pezeshkian Visiting The US?

Pezeshkian is expected to attend the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York and address world leaders. The US State Department said allowing Iran’s core delegation was consistent with Washington’s obligations as the host country of the UN. The Iranian delegation, however, will face restrictions on its movements in New York and limits on purchases during the visit.

You Might Be Interested In

Could This Open A Door For US-Iran Talks?

The timing of Pezeshkian’s visit is significant because Washington and Tehran remain at war but have continued intermittent talks aimed at ending the conflict. Reuters reported that the Trump administration has held on-and-off discussions with Iranian officials as efforts to find a way out of the conflict continue. However, the approval of visas does not by itself confirm that a direct meeting between Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump has been scheduled. There is also no confirmed agreement to end the fighting.

What Could Happen At UNGA?

The UN General Assembly could provide an opportunity for diplomatic contacts involving Iran, the US and other countries seeking an end to the conflict. Trump has recently said he hopes the war is approaching its end, while Washington and Tehran continue to differ over key issues, including the conflict and Iran’s nuclear programme. Pezeshkian’s presence in New York therefore comes at a particularly sensitive moment, but whether the visit produces direct US-Iran negotiations or a breakthrough remains uncertain.
Also Read: ‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?
Tags: abbas araghchiDonald Trump Iranhome-hero-pos-2Iran President United NationsIran-US conflictIran-US talksMasoud Pezeshkian US visitPezeshkian Trump meetingPezeshkian UNGAUS Iran war

RELATED News

From Ahmednagar To Stockholm: Nila Vikhe Patil Elected To Sweden Parliament, Who Is She And What’s Her India Connection?

Riyadh Wakes Up to Explosions: Houthi Missile Intercepted Near Airport, Aramco Fuel Depot Catches Fire

Is Russia Planning To Attack NATO Countries? Here’s What European Leaders Warned

Indian Passenger Dies After In-Flight ‘Asthma Attack’: How To Deal With Medical Emergencies On A Plane

Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: Jay Shah Hails Smriti Mandhana After Huge Milestone — ‘You Are Lifting Women’s Cricket To New Heights’

‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

Why Has Umesh Yadav Decided To Leave Vidarbha After 18 Years? Discarded Indian Pacer To Play For Another Team In Upcoming Domestic Season

Barcelona Injury News: Star Defender Injures Left Thigh! When Will He Return? Replacement Revealed

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ODI World Cup 2027? Sanath Jayasuriya Offers His Verdict On Team India Legends

Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Issues Customer Advisory; Check Strike Dates, What Will Remain Open & Closed

India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Stephen Fleming Sets Bold England Goal: Former CSK Coach Aiming No.1 Test Ranking and ICC World Test Championship Glory

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Pakistan Teacher-Student MMS Video Goes Viral: Here’s What The Viral Claim Says

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

QUICK LINKS