Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, after Washington approved visas for him, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other members of Tehran’s core delegation. The visit comes as the US-Iran conflict continues, with both sides also involved in intermittent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

Why Is Pezeshkian Visiting The US?

Pezeshkian is expected to attend the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York and address world leaders. The US State Department said allowing Iran’s core delegation was consistent with Washington’s obligations as the host country of the UN. The Iranian delegation, however, will face restrictions on its movements in New York and limits on purchases during the visit.

Could This Open A Door For US-Iran Talks?

The timing of Pezeshkian’s visit is significant because Washington and Tehran remain at war but have continued intermittent talks aimed at ending the conflict. Reuters reported that the Trump administration has held on-and-off discussions with Iranian officials as efforts to find a way out of the conflict continue. However, the approval of visas does not by itself confirm that a direct meeting between Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump has been scheduled. There is also no confirmed agreement to end the fighting.

What Could Happen At UNGA?

The UN General Assembly could provide an opportunity for diplomatic contacts involving Iran, the US and other countries seeking an end to the conflict. Trump has recently said he hopes the war is approaching its end, while Washington and Tehran continue to differ over key issues, including the conflict and Iran’s nuclear programme. Pezeshkian’s presence in New York therefore comes at a particularly sensitive moment, but whether the visit produces direct US-Iran negotiations or a breakthrough remains uncertain.

Also Read: ‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?