Iran Promises Strong Retaliation As US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Middle East

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised a strong “tooth-breaking” response to Israeli military actions. This comes after rising tensions, including an Israeli commando raid in Lebanon, just days before the US presidential election, where the US supports Israel militarily.

Khamenei warned that both the United States and Israel would face consequences, mentioning Iran-aligned groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and other factions in Yemen and Syria.

Adding to the tension, Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Khamenei, suggested that Iran might change its nuclear policy if it feels threatened. He said, “If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine; we have the capability to build weapons.”

The situation escalated after an Iranian missile strike on October 1, which led to Israeli airstrikes on October 26 that targeted Iranian military sites, reportedly killing four Iranian soldiers. Israel claims these airstrikes caused significant damage to Iran’s missile and air defense systems, while Iran has promised to retaliate.

In a separate incident, Israeli naval commandos captured a senior Hezbollah operative in Batroun, Lebanon, who was reportedly in maritime training. The Israeli military confirmed that the operative is now in custody and under investigation.

Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, condemned the raid and said they would file a complaint with the United Nations. Investigations are underway by both the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a missile strike hit a polio vaccination center in northern Gaza, injuring six people, including four children. The WHO’s Director-General called the attack “extremely concerning.”

Israeli military actions in Gaza have reportedly killed dozens of militants, with civilian casualties rising sharply. Gaza’s health ministry claims over 43,000 people have died since the fighting resumed, although these figures are disputed by Israeli sources.

In northern Israel, airstrikes have increased, resulting in nearly 2,000 deaths and widespread displacement. In response, Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israeli territory, targeting military sites near Haifa and Tel Aviv. To address these developments, the US has sent B-52 bombers to the region to deter further escalation from Iran.