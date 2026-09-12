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Home > World News > Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants

Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran is ready to negotiate on its nuclear programme under the NPT, while rejecting US-Israel claims that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? Photo: X
Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? Photo: X

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 21:59 IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran is ready to negotiate over its nuclear programme, but only within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and international principles. In an exclusive interview with India Today Group Editor (Foreign Affairs) Geeta Mohan, Pezeshkian rejected allegations that Iran is secretly developing nuclear weapons. He pointed to Iran’s membership of the NPT as evidence of Tehran’s stated position.

“If we were seeking nuclear weapons, we wouldn’t have become a member of NPT. Now they are bringing about alibis and pretexts to attack our soil,” Pezeshkian said. The Iranian president also insisted that Tehran’s nuclear activities have been conducted under international rules.

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Pezeshkian Defends Iran Nuclear Programme

Pezeshkian said Iran’s nuclear programme has faced extensive international monitoring. According to him, international inspectors have regularly monitored the country’s nuclear activities.

“They exercise the greatest amount of monitoring regarding nuclear activities in Iran on a daily basis. They came and monitored, but we did everything and worked within the framework of international principles,” he said.

The Iranian president also questioned the claims made by the US and Israel about Iran’s nuclear intentions. He dismissed the allegations as propaganda and said there was no credible basis for such claims.

“It is lies they are propagating,” he said.

Why Iran Is Hesitant To Talk To The US

Although Tehran is open to nuclear negotiations, Pezeshkian ruled out an immediate return to direct talks with Washington. He said trust between Iran and the US has been badly damaged by the recent conflict.

Pezeshkian also referred to the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the conflict that began on February 28. He said the development had created a serious trust problem inside Iran. As a result, returning directly to negotiations with the US would be difficult.

“The atmosphere of trust should be established again,” Pezeshkian said. He added that Iran would first need assurances that the US would honour any commitments made during negotiations.

Iran Says Previous Deal Was Abandoned

Pezeshkian also pointed to earlier negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He claimed that Iran and the US were close to reaching an agreement when the conflict began. According to him, Tehran later returned to negotiations and signed a memorandum of understanding.

However, he alleged that the US subsequently abandoned the understanding. Pezeshkian said Iran’s position remains unchanged. Tehran wants sanctions against the country to be lifted and wants the US to stop attacking Iran. He also maintained that Iran does not want war but would respond if attacked.

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Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants
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