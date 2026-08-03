Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim of Seeking Pause in US Strikes, Calls It ‘New Lie’ Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran has strongly denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran asked Washington not to launch fresh military strikes. On Sunday, Iran’s Mehr news agency dismissed Trump’s statement and called it a “new lie.” The agency quoted military officials as saying that Iran’s armed forces remain on high alert and are ready for any possible situation.

Speaking on Saturday, Trump said the US was ready to carry out more strikes against Iran. However, he claimed that Iran and other countries in the region had requested him to delay further attacks.

According to Trump, he agreed to pause military action to leave room for a possible agreement with Tehran.

He also said that any future deal would require the “Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING” of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump added that Iran must also end what he described as its nuclear threat.

Iran Refuses to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

However, Iran, on the other end, made a firm statement that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen while the tensions with the US continue. According to the Fars news agency, quoting a source close to Iranian negotiators, said, “As long as the United States maintains its hostile actions, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been restricted since the conflict began. All the ships passing through the route need permission and must pay a transit fee to pass the waterway.

US-Iran War Updates: No Fresh Military Action Reported

Despite the sharp exchange of statements, there were no reports of new US or Iranian strikes overnight into Sunday. Trump’s remarks came after reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had encouraged efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

US Issues Security Alerts Across Middle East

As the concerns remain high, the United States has issued a notice to all Americans living in the Middle East to stay alert. The US Embassy in Jordan has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and be ready to leave the region if needed. It has also warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Similar security advisories were also issued by US missions in Amman, Jerusalem and Baghdad. The alerts followed reports that Trump had ordered preparations for possible fresh military strikes against Iran, raising fears of another escalation in the region.