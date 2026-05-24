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Home > World News > Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control

Iran has rejected Donald Trump’s claim about the Strait of Hormuz deal, insisting it will retain full control over the waterway while disputing US statements on nuclear talks and a regional peace agreement.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 04:36 IST

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim regarding the future status of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that control over the key maritime route will remain firmly with Tehran. The response came through Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, which disputed Trump’s interpretation of ongoing negotiations.

According to the report, Iran has only agreed to restore the number of passing ships to pre-war levels. However, it stressed that this does not indicate a return to unrestricted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The agency further stated that Iran would continue to oversee all aspects of the waterway, including shipping routes, passage timing, and permissions, which would remain under its authority.

Iran Clarifies Control Over Strait of Hormuz Operations

Fars News Agency said that even if shipping volumes are adjusted, it would not mean open access to the strait as it existed before the conflict. It added that Iran’s regulatory control would remain unchanged, particularly over strategic maritime movement in the region.

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The report also noted that the nuclear issue has not been part of any final agreement. It said that despite earlier statements by Trump linking nuclear discussions to broader conditions for a deal, no such commitment has been made by Tehran so far.

Nuclear Talks Disputed as Trump Promotes Wider Gulf Dialogue

Fars News Agency further stated that American officials have privately acknowledged that Trump’s public posts are largely aimed at domestic audiences and media attention. It claimed they have advised against taking such statements at face value.

Meanwhile, Trump said the United States is engaged in discussions with several regional leaders on peace and stability in the Gulf, including matters related to Iran and maritime security.

“I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE, he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump Claims Broad Regional Consensus on Peace Framework

He further added that discussions have made significant progress toward a possible agreement involving multiple countries, though final details are still being worked out.

An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, he added.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

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Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control
Tags: donald trumpFars News AgencyGulf politicsiranmaritime-securityMiddle East diplomacyNuclear talkspeace negotiationsstrait of hormuzUS-Iran relations

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Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control

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Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control
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