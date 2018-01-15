Snubbing away the pretext of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has rejected the recent US call for allowing foreign inspection of Iranian military sites. The issue of allowing foreign access to Iranian military sites is basically not included in the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the deal, the US President must sign a waiver suspending the US sanctions on Iran every 120 days.

Iran on Sunday rejected the recent US call for allowing foreign inspection of Iranian military sites under the pretext of the 2015 nuclear deal. The issue of allowing foreign access to Iranian military sites is basically not included in the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying. In the past, there were some cases of inspecting Iran’s military sites such as Parchin, which was once inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kamalvandi said.

Currently, the IAEA has not made any call for inspecting another Iranian military site, he added. He emphasized that the Islamic republic will not allow access to its military sites again by foreign parties, including the IAEA. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump extended the waivers on the nuclear-related sanctions on Iran on Friday while setting some conditions for waiving the sanctions next time. On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran will never renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US pressure.

US President Donald Trump has constantly criticized the pact inked between the six world powers, namely China, Russia, Britain, France, the United States and Germany, and Iran in 2015, in which the West promised to relieve sanctions on Tehran in exchange for a halt in Iran’s efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. Under the deal, the US President must sign a waiver suspending the US sanctions on Iran every 120 days.