Iran Says ‘No Talks Until Bombing Stops’, EU Urges US-Iran Dialogue, No Breakthrough In Geneva Talks

In a renewed effort to resolve conflict between Iran and Israel, top diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking on behalf of the group after the talks, said the meeting signaled some willingness from Tehran to continue discussions.

“The good result today is that we leave the room with the impression that the Iranian side is ready to further discuss all the important questions,” Wadephul said.

Wadephul said that the involvement of the US in the talks with Iran is crucial for the peaceful solution.

“It is of great importance that the United States takes part in these negotiations and the solution,” he added.

No breakthrough in EU Leader Talks With Iran

The post-meeting statements by the foreign ministers in their respective native languages ened on an optimistic tone. However, the statements reveal that the talking parties could not achieve any breakthrough. All four European diplomats reiterated their commitment to dialogue.

Araghchi said Iran was open to diplomacy, but only after Israel halts its current military campaign. It is his first international visit since the Israeli bombardment began.

“Tehran is ready to consider diplomacy again only once Israel’s aggression is stopped,” he stated.

He highlighted Iran’s capabilities and said the country remains firm in defiance of ‘Israeli aggression.’ “In this regard I made it crystal clear that Iran’s defense capabilities are not negotiable.”

The Iranian minister expressed a willingness to continue discussions. “We support the continuation of discussion… and express our readiness to meet again in the near future,” he said.

British and French ministers Called for Iran-US Dialogue

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also called for ongoing dialogue and urged Iran to reengage with the United States. Lammy warned about any further escalation, which could destabilize the region.

“We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States,” Lammy said. “This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict,” he added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said military options can not help resolve the crisis.

“There can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem. Military operations can delay it but they cannot eliminate it,” Barrot said.

French FM Warns Against ‘Regime’ Change in Iran

He cautioned against any external attempts to overthrow Iran’s eleted government as the US and Israel have been calling for what they call ‘regime’ change in Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and overthrowing the government in Iran.

“It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose a regime change from the outside. It is up to the people to decide their own destiny,” Barrot warned.

He added that Iran had been invited to pursue negotiations with all parties involved, including the United States, regardless of the continuation of Israeli airstrikes.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called for restraint on all sides, including Iran, israel and the US. “Today the regional escalation benefits no one. We must keep the discussions open,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the Iranian delegation said that Iran is committed to diplomacy for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

