Monday, June 2, 2025
‘A Bad Deal’: Iran Set to Reject US Nuclear Proposal, Report Says

Iran is preparing to reject a recent US proposal aimed at resolving the nuclear dispute, according to a senior Iranian diplomat.

Iran is preparing to reject a recent U.S. proposal aimed at resolving the decades-old nuclear dispute, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat close to the negotiating team.

Tehran Dismisses US Offer as a ‘Non-Starter’

The diplomat described the U.S. offer as a “non-starter” that fails to meet Tehran’s interests or soften Washington’s stance on uranium enrichment. “Iran is drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the U.S. offer,” the diplomat told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: Key Points of Contention

The U.S. proposal, delivered by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during a visit to Tehran on Saturday, faces significant hurdles. Among them are American demands that Iran scrap uranium enrichment and ship abroad its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium — demands that Tehran has refused.

The diplomat criticised the proposal, reportedly saying, “In this proposal, the U.S. stance on enrichment on Iranian soil remains unchanged, and there is no clear explanation regarding the lifting of sanctions.”

What Has Iran Demanded and How Has the US Responded to It?

Tehran insists on the immediate removal of all US-imposed sanctions that cripple its oil-dependent economy, while Washington favours a phased lifting of nuclear-related sanctions. Since 2018, many Iranian economic institutions, including its central bank and national oil company, have been blacklisted for alleged support of terrorism and weapons proliferation, as reported by Reuters.

Trump’s return to the White House in January brought a renewed “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, including tighter sanctions and military threats. The U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, prompting Iran to expand uranium enrichment beyond agreed limits.

The diplomat told Reuters that the Iranian nuclear negotiations committee, supervised by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, views the U.S. proposal as “completely one-sided” and “a bad deal.”

Stakes in the Middle East

The nuclear standoff heightens tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons that could spark a regional arms race and threaten Israel. Tehran demands guarantees that any future deal will be respected.

Iranian officials have suggested a willingness to pause enrichment if frozen funds are released and its right to civilian uranium refinement is recognised under a political deal.

Iran’s arch-rival Israel regards Iran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat. Iranian Defence Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed confidence that “I do not think Israel will commit such a mistake as to attack Iran” during a press conference in Cairo, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to seriously consider Trump’s new deal to avoid potential conflict with Israel.

