Iran Targets US Warships With Ballistic Missiles; CENTCOM Destroys 3 Iranian Crude Oil Tankers In Retaliation

The United States and Iran exchanged fresh attacks on Sunday, marking a renewed escalation between the two countries after a pause of nearly a month, according to media reports. The latest confrontation involved attacks on Iran-linked oil tankers and US-affiliated vessels, raising fresh concerns over tensions in the region.

US Targets Iran-Linked Oil Tankers

Washington targeted three Iran-linked oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island and in the Gulf of Oman, reports said. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes came after two US warships were targeted by Iran. The American military subsequently carried out attacks on three Iran-linked oil tankers. Iranian state media outlet IRIB reported that there were no casualties in the US attack on the tanker near Kharg Island.

Hegseth Issues Strong Warning

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning following the strikes. Writing on social media, Hegseth said, “It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers.” Tehran, meanwhile, responded by targeting three US-affiliated vessels, according to reports. Iran also attacked three oil tankers travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, which it described as using an “unauthorised” route.

Earlier Strike Killed Children

The latest escalation follows deadly US strikes in southern Iran earlier in the week. According to reports, four people, including two children, were killed when a US strike hit a wedding. The incident prompted Iran to retaliate against US targets across the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. The renewed attacks have intensified fears of a wider confrontation in the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz and oil shipping routes emerging as key flashpoints.

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